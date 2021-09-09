LANCASTER — The Rosamond girls volleyball team defeated Antelope Valley in straight sets on Wednesday night at Antelope Valley High.
The Roadrunners beat the Antelopes 25-17, 25-10, 25-10 to win their fourth consecutive match to start the season.
Rosamond assistant coach Harley Wiser said the Roadrunners had a great serving night, finishing with 31 total aces.
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme led Rosamond with 15 aces, Reese Ullrich finished with seven aces and Alexy Finch had six aces.
Kaedance Collette led Rosamond with four kills and Amber Jordan and Kylee Eubanks-Hemme each had three kills. Setter Reese Ullrich added 14 assists.
“It was great to see the girls have a strong serving game after struggling with the serve last night,” Wiser said.
Rosamond will host Frazier Mountain today in a High Desert League match.
