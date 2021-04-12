LANCASTER — The Rosamond softball team scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Desert Christian 8-6 at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Friday.
Before the burst of runs, Desert Christian pitcher Charisma Lineberger kept the Roadrunners off balance, striking out 16 batters and walking two.
Lineberger also went 4-for-4 at the plate, while teammate Shelby Case went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Roadrunners scored eight runs on 12 hits. Riley Wiser finished 3-for-4 with two runs for Rosamond, while Hannah Kirk went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Jasmine Sawtill added a hit and three RBIs for the Roadrunners, while Madison Moore was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Emilie Smith had a hit and two RBIs.
Moore took the win in the circle, allowing six runs, five earned, on eight hits and seven walks with 11 strikeouts.
Desert Christian takes on Viewpoint at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Tuesday, while Rosamond takes on Paraclete on the road on April 19.
AVC men’s basketball team uses balanced scoring in road win
BLYTHE — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team won at Palo Verde College 86-67 on Saturday.
AVC starting center Elijah McCoy led the Marauders (4-6) with 16 points and 17 rebounds, starting point guard Johnathan Daniels had 14 points and five assists and Mekhi Smith added nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Joshua Assiff had seven points and nine rebounds off the bench and Virgil Mahoney finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
AVC led 53-38 at halftime.
The Marauders host Cerro Coso College on Friday at 5 p.m. in their final home game of the season.
Perfect Ks: North Texas pitcher strikes out all 21 batters
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — How about this for perfection by North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein — 21 batters faced, 21 strikeouts.
Trautwein threw the perfect game Sunday, striking out all 21 Arkansas-Pine Bluff batters she faced in a 3-0 victory.
It was the first perfect game in North Texas history, and is believed to be the first perfect seven-inning game in NCAA Division I history with every out being a strikeout.
NCAA records list two other pitchers with 21 strikeouts in a seven-inning game, but neither of those were perfect games. Alabama’s Alexis Osorio had a 21-K game against Fordham in 2018, and California’s Michele Granger did that against Creighton in 1991.
Trautwein, a senior from Pflugerville, Texas, also had 21 strikeouts in a seven-inning game in her first start this season. But the right-hander also gave up five hits and two runs in a 6-2 win against Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 13.
The NCAA single-game record for strikeouts is 28, by Northwestern’s Eileen Canney in an 18-inning game against Minnesota in 2006, and Baylor’s Cristin Vitek in 16 innings against North Carolina in 2004.
Berry gets 1st career Xfinity victory at Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Josh Berry passed Ty Gibbs with 28 laps to go and pulled away for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in a rain-delayed race at Martinsville Speedway.
Berry gave himself enough cushion after getting by Gibbs to withstand challenges by Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric, who ran out of time trying to navigate lapped traffic.
Berry, making just his 13th career start spread over five seasons and eight years, became the second driver to gain his first win on the 0.526-mile oval, joining Brett Bodine (1985). Berry’s best prior finish was seventh earlier this year at Las Vegas.
“Oh my gosh. I have so many people I could thank I could be here ‘til tomorrow morning,” Berry said after climbing from his car.
Gragson finished second and got a $100,000 consolation prize as the top finisher among four in the Dash for Cash.
Hemric was third, followed by Gibbs and Brandon Jones.
Gragson also won the first stage of the race, which started Friday night and went 91 laps before it was halted by rain. Hemric won the second stage under sunny skies.
“I’m really happy for Josh,” Gragson said of his teammate, a 2020 Late Model champion. “I really look up to him. He’s like a big brother. You know, he’s a short track legend.”
Reigning series champion Austin Cindric finished sixth, followed by Harrison Burton, Justin Haley, Justin Allgaier and Michael Annett.
Jacksonville St. beats Murray State, earns FCS playoff berth
MURRAY, Ky. — Zion Webb passed for a touchdown and ran for two more to help Jacksonville State beat Murray State 28-14 on Sunday to win the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title and clinch a berth in the FCS playoffs.
Webb finished 17-of-28 passing for 239 yards and added 12 carries for 65 yards. Trae Berry had four receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown for Jacksonville State (9-2, 6-1), which never trailed.
Webb scored on an 11-yard run midway through the first quarter and added a 1-yard TD to make it 14-0. After DeQuan Dallas caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Preston Rice with 24 seconds left in the first, Josh Samuel scored on a 1-yard run to give the Gamecocks a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Berry’s 18-yard TD reception capped a seven-play, 81-yard drive with 5:50 left in the third and Rice hit Jacob Bell for a 13-yard touchdown to cap the scoring midway through the fourth quarter.
Rice was 27-of-47 passing for 347 yards for Murray State (5-2, 5-2).
JSU is 16-2 all-time against the Racers and has won seven straight in the series.
Ledecky dominates 1,500 freestyle at California meet
MISSION VIEJO — Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Pro Swim Series meet with the world’s fastest time this year.
She touched in 15 minutes, 40.55 seconds in the outdoor pool on Sunday. Ashley Twichell finished second in 16:06.68.
Ledecky’s time was 17 seconds quicker than the second-fastest swimmer, Simona Quadarella who swam 15:57.03 at the recent Italian Olympic trials. Ledecky set the world record of 15:20.48 in 2018.
Ledecky’s 800 split would have won the individual event in Mission Viejo and would have been the world’s fastest this year as well. Her final time in the 1,500 would have been good enough to place third in the men’s event, won by Jordan Wilimovsky in 15:10.44.
Ledecky finished second in the 100 free in 54.22 seconds. Abbey Weitzeil won in 53.68.
The women’s 1,500 will be an Olympic event for the first time at the Tokyo Games.
Lundqvist won’t play this season after heart inflammation
WASHINGTON — Henrik Lundqvist is abandoning a long-shot attempt to return from open-heart surgery in time to play for the Washington Capitals this season after a checkup last week showed some inflammation.
Lundqvist tweeted Sunday that the inflammation around his heart requires a few months of rest and recovery. The 39-year-old goaltender had set the goal for himself of trying to join the Capitals before the end of the season.
“Training has been going really well and I’ve been feeling good — but my heart isn’t quite ready,” Lundqvist posted on Twitter. “While it’s not what I hoped for, I know this is all part of the process of getting back to 100%.”
Lundqvist had open-heart surgery in early January. He was back on the ice less than two months later, but said in late February he was a long time away from deciding on his future.
The Sweden-born goalie who was the face of the New York Rangers for 15 years signed with Washington in October. In mid-December, he announced a heart condition would prevent him from playing.
The Capitals signed Lundqvist to have an experienced veteran with playoff experience in net. With any hope dashed of Lundqvist making an impressive comeback, they may try to acquire one before the NHL trade deadline Monday.
Trading defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday for a third-round pick clears additional space to make a move before the deadline. The Capitals are in first place in the East Division, but neither goalie on their roster — Ilya Samsonov or rookie Vitek Vanecek — has appeared in a Stanley Cup playoff game.
Curling worlds back on, now with masked players
The curling world championship playoffs resumed Sunday with players wearing masks after taking a day off due to a positive COVID-19 test inside the Calgary bubble.
The World Curling Federation first announced three positive, asymptomatic results during exit testing on Friday from teams that had not advanced to the playoffs. Saturday’s matches were postponed for further testing, and one player on a playoff team also tested positive and was initially ruled out of the competition.
But the federation said that it consulted with Canadian health officials and decided to allow the player to compete. In a statement issued on Sunday before resuming play with a triple-header, the WCF said the player tested positive on Friday had a follow-up test that was negative on Saturday.
The player was not identified.
“The player ... had previously received a full vaccination — two doses — in his home country prior to the beginning of the championship,” the WCF said in a statement.
“The facts surrounding this specific individual were argued to be strong enough for a re-evaluation of the earlier decision, after it was determined that it would put his teammates and opponents at a very minimal risk by participating in Sunday’s playoff games.”
In Sunday’s matches, Switzerland defeated the United States 7-6 in a qualification game to advance to the semifinals against Sweden. Scotland will play the team from Russia in the other semifinal. The Americans and Canadians also earned a berth in the 2022 Olympics by reaching the final six.
Tigers star Cabrera on injured list with biceps strain
CLEVELAND — Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain that has been bothering him during the early part of this season.
Cabrera played first base in Saturday’s 11-3 loss to the Indians. He went 0 for 3 at the plate before he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the ninth inning.
Manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera has been dealing with soreness for a while and felt it “grab” on a swing in the seventh inning.
Hinch said the 11-time All Star will undergo tests Sunday in Cleveland. He’ll stay with the team and travel with the Tigers to Houston.
The 37-year-old Cabrera, who has 488 career home runs, is off to a slow start in 2021. He is batting just .125 (3 for 24) with one homer and three RBIs in seven games.
To replace Cabrera, the Tigers selected the contract of infielder Renato Nunez.
Cabrera’s injury is the second significant one for the Tigers this weekend. On Saturday, starter Julio Teheran was placed on the injured list with a shoulder strain and he could miss months. Detroit moved him to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Hinch said Teheran will undergo more testing, but in the last 24 hours it has become clearer that he will be out much longer than initially expected.
Son racially abused online after Tottenham loses to Man U
LONDON — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min on Sunday became the latest Premier League player to be targeted with racist abuse on social media following a match.
The South Korea international was involved in an incident which saw a goal from Edinson Cavani ruled out in the first half as Tottenham lost 3-1 to Manchester United. Scott McTominay was adjudged to have fouled Son in the buildup to what would have been the opening goal of the game.
Son, who scored Tottenham’s goal, was targeted with racist insults both in replies to a tweet from Tottenham’s official account and in the comments section on his most recent Instagram post.
“Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players,” Tottenham said in a statement. “This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward. We stand with you, Sonny.”
Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram have declined interview requests recently from The Associated Press to discuss how they are working to eradicate racist abuse sent to footballers.
