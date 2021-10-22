Rosamond’s Atwell wins HDL singles title

BISHOP — Rosamond’s Kiara Atwell won the High Desert League singles championship and the Desert duo of Cecilia Were and Maleah Mata won the doubles championship at the High Desert League Finals on Thursday in Bishop.
Atwell defeated Bishop’s Ximena Cervantes in the singles championship match 6-2, 7-5. Kiara defeated Desert’s Claire Blakely and Kern Valley’s Nikki Brooks en route to the championship match.
“I had to overcome my own self criticism and was able to pull out the win” Atwell said.
Atwell advances to the CIF-Central Section tournament on October 29
Werre and Mata defeated defeated Swanson and Ellis in the championship match and beat the Rosamond team of Sophia Pacheco and Alyssa Villasenor and the Kern Valley duo of Surico and Lizamo earlier to advance to the finals.
“We dedicate our win to Mrs Horton,” Mata said. “Our positive attitude was the game changer for us.”
Girls Volleyball
Highland 3, Beacon Hill 0
CAMARILLO — The Highland girls volleyball team won its second consecutive playoff match on Thursday, defeating Beacon Hill in straight sets 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 First-Round match at Beacon Hill High School.
The Bulldogs (16-4) advanced to the first round with a straight-set win over Duarte in a wild-card match on Tuesday.
Highland will host Coachella Valley in a second-round match on Saturday.
Mammoth 3, Rosamond 1
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team lost the High Desert League finale, to league champion Mammoth on Thursday night, 26-24, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23 at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond finished third in the High Desert League, behind second place Bishop.
The Roadrunners were led by the serving of Amber Jordan, who had 10 aces out of her 19 serves. Setter Reese Ullrich added six aces.
Rosamond had a well balanced offensive attack with Kaedance Collette and Madison Moore both finishing with eight kills a piece and Kylee Eubanks-Hemme added seven kills.
Rosamond setter Reese Ullrich ended the night with 20 assists. Defensively Alexy Finch had 18 digs and Eubanks-Hemme and Aris Vargas both had eight digs each. Jordan and Collette each had a block.
The CIF-Central Section playoff brackets will be released this weekend and the Roadrunners will play a first-round match on Tuesday.
Boron 3, California City 0
BORON — The Boron girls volleyball team defeated California City 25-19, 25-19, 25-10 in a High Desert League match on senior night on Thursday.
It was a tough loss for the Ravens (4-15, 4-9, who were coming off a big win against Kern Valley on Tuesday.
Cecelia Foster led Cal City with seven kills, while Jasmine Haggins recorded 11 assists and Marai Guinyard picked up 17 digs.
The Ravens won’t make the playoffs for the first time since 2014, but coach Shane Moore is excited for the future of his very young team.
“We’re going to get everyone back,” he said. “I’m already excited for next year.”
The Bobcats finished the season 8-12 overall and 5-8 in league.
