Rosamond routs Lone Pine

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond baseball team took advantage of several miscues by Lone Pine and piled on the hits in a five-inning, 26-0 rout of the Eagles, Tuesday, in the first round of the CIF-Central Section playoffs at Rosamond High School.
“I’m pleased with the overall game,” Rosamond coach Charles Wallis said. “Obviously, the score was not close enough to judge how well we played, but I think overall we did good. … I liked the later innings, where we were hitting the ball and scoring on hits, so I’m pleased with that.”
After a quick 1-2-3 inning by freshman starting pitcher Gavin Ament, the Roadrunners (13-11-1) wasted no time getting on the board against Lone Pine (9-6).
Richard Rivas led off the inning with a walk on five pitches, stole second base and then came home on an RBI double by Sebastian Mercado.
“It feels good getting on as a leadoff, especially if you’re a big guy and you’re not really supposed to be a leadoff,” Rivas said. “Get on, steal second, score on the next play and just do your job.”
Mercado came home on an RBI single by Daniel Flores and Rosamond proceeded to send 14 batters to the plate and score 11 runs in the frame. The Eagles made three of their six errors in the inning.
The Roadrunners added four more in the second, two in the third and nine in the fourth, where Lone Pine made two more errors.
“It’s good, because usually we’ve been getting our first two innings and then trying to cruise, but we did good today,” Rivas said.
Rosamond recorded 16 hits and benefitted from 13 walks in the game.
On the other side, Ament, Aidan Rakisits and Elias Luna combined for a three-hit shutout.
Ament admitted to nerves in his first playoff game, but quickly settled down.
“I was definitely nervous,” he said. “But I knew I had a job to do and I did it. … It felt good.”
He had two strikeouts and a groundout in the first inning. Ament finished by allowing just two hits and no walks and striking out five in three innings.
“I felt really good after that,” Ament said. “I felt confident.”
He was appreciative of the errorless defense behind him.
“They’re amazing,” Ament said. “I trust them with everything, to be honest.”
Rakisits pitched the fourth inning, allowing one hit and striking out two, while Luna closed out the game in the fifth, getting a flyout, strikeout and groundout.
“As far as putting base hits out there, they did that, the pitchers pitched good and our defense played good,” Wallis said.
Lone Pine’s Paul Olin hit two triples, but was stranded at third both times. Tyler Romero had the other hit for Lone, beating out a throw from deep in shortstop territory.
Rivas finished 3-for-3 with two triples, two walks, four RBIs and four runs at the top of the lineup.
“I was just trying to hit the ball hard all the time, that’s about it,” Rivas said. “I was a little nervous today, actually, I don’t know why. … It was possibly the last game of my life.”
The postseason will be the last baseball adventure for Rivas, who will be headed to UC Berkley in the fall and does not have plans to continue his athletic career.
Flores finished 4-for-5 and just a home run away from the cycle. He had a triple, a ground-rule double and five RBIs.
Aaron Wilson went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs for the Roadrunners, while Adrian Cruz finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs and Ament finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run.
Mercado was 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and four runs, Rakisits finished 1-for-2 with three walks, two RBIs and two runs, Daniel Avila had an RBI single and Luna walked three times and scored twice.
“Everybody did their job today and it shows on the scoreboard,” Rivas said.
Rosamond moves on to the second round of the playoffs where it will face off against a familiar foe in High Desert League opponent Boron.
“They always play hard and it’s never an easy win (against Boron), so we’re going to have to play the best game we can,” Wallis said.
The two teams split their season series with the Roadrunners winning 11-7 on April 1 and the Bobcats winning 13-7 on May 3.
“Just keep our bats up,” Ament said about how to get past Boron. “Last time, we did good batting, but towards the end, we slowed down. Just keep batting and we’ll be good.”
