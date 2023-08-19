 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
High School Football | Rosamond 42, Littlerock 16

Rosamond routs Littlerock to start season

  • 0

LITTLEROCK — Rosamond has officially been put back on the map.

But if you ask Roadrunners quarterback Ty’Shawn Flowers about his team’s performance to open the season against Littlerock, he may give you a different answer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.