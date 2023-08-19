Rosamond routs Littlerock to start season

LITTLEROCK — Rosamond has officially been put back on the map.
But if you ask Roadrunners quarterback Ty’Shawn Flowers about his team’s performance to open the season against Littlerock, he may give you a different answer.
“I give us about a B-,” the junior quarterback said with a smile.
Well, four touchdowns by Flowers might suggest otherwise.
The Roadrunners, who haven’t beaten the Lobos since 2019, scored early and often and defeated Littlerock with an impressive 42-16 victory Friday night at Littlerock High School.
“Last year, they blew us out, so it feels good to beat them,” Flowers said. “We have seen what we need to work on. I give us that grade (B-) because I know we can do way better than that. I know we’ll continue to get better.”
Flowers passed for 222 yards on 14-of-27 and tossed two touchdowns. He also rushed for 50 yards and scored two more touchdowns.
“It was our first game, but I think I did alright,” he said.
It didn’t take long for Rosamond (1-0) to get things rolling. On its opening possession to start the game, the Roadrunners used a fast-paced, high-octane offense to drive down the field in 2½ minutes on nine plays, which was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Robert Evans.
It was Evans’ debut on the varsity team as last year he starred on the junior varsity team. And what a debut it was for the sophomore running back.
He carried the ball 16 times for 156 yards and two scores, at times racking up huge chunks of real estate.
“I just want to thank my line for opening things up for me,” Evans said. “We all put in a lot of hard work over the summer and I think it has paid off. I thought we did a really good job. We could have done some things better, but tonight we did what we had to do to win.”
The Roadrunners, who overcame sloppy play with numerous penalties and three turnovers, scored on their second possession of the game. The second drive was just as impressive as the first as Rosamond went 77 yards in six plays and ended with an Evans 14-yard scamper. That put the Roadrunners up 14-0.
Rosamond extended its lead in the second quarter following Flowers’ first touchdown run of the night, a 6-yarder, putting his team up 22-0 midway through the second quarter.
The Roadrunners extended their lead after recovering a muffed punt by the Lobos. On the next play, Flowers connected with Cameron Gomez from 20 yards out for a 30-0 lead.
The Lobos responded and scored their first touchdown of the season following a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ezequiel Oropeza. Following the two-point conversion, Littlerock trailed 30-8 at halftime.
“We came out nervous,” Lobos head coach Joe Carnevali said. “They allowed the first-game jitters to get to them. They wanted to do so well that they allowed the nerves to get to them. We need to improve our offensive line. They need to really step up. Once the game progressed, they began to settle in. We can’t wait to start, we must come out strong in the beginning and bring the fight to teams.”
Flowers’ second touchdown came to Chad Currie after Flowers threw a strike over the middle from 52-yards out in the third quarter, giving the Roadrunners a 42-8 lead.
