Rosamond routs Lee Vining in D5 first round

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond baseball team could not ask for a better start to its playoff opener on Wednesday afternoon.
The Roadrunners sent 18 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and finished with 13 runs on 10 hits.
It would be all the offense Rosamond would need, but the Roadrunners were far from finishing, cruising to a 33-4 victory over Lee Vining in a CIF-Central Section Division 5 first-round game at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond (20-6) will play a quarterfinal game at Firebaugh (14-16) on Friday. Firebaugh defeated McLane 4-2 in a first-round game on Wednesday.
“We were hitting really good,” Rosamond senior shortstop Daniel Flores said. “The defense played pretty good too. Everyone was hitting. The first inning, it was just on fire. From there, we just all hit. Energy transferred through the whole dugout. It was pretty good.”
Flores provided the first spark for the Roadrunners in the first inning, hitting a three-run home run as the third batter in the inning.
Rosamond senior Aaron Pelaez led off the inning with a walk and freshman Diego Delgado followed with a double, setting the plate for Flores, who would later walk and score on an error in the inning. Flores finished 4-for-5 in the game with seven runs scored and four RBIs.
Rosamond senior Michael Sanchez hit two doubles in the first inning, including a ground-rule RBI double to center in his second at-bat. Sanchez finished 6-for-6 in the game with seven runs scored, four RBIs and a walk with the bases loaded.
“We played pretty good,” Sanchez said. “Getting on the board fast with lots of hits. Everyone was hitting.
“I think once somebody gets us started, all we need is something to get us started, and then everyone else keeps hitting and hitting and hitting. Go from there and we’ve got it.”
Rosamond junior designated hitter Jordan Campbell hit a three-run single in the first inning, giving the Roadrunners a 7-0 lead as the first seven batters reached base and ultimately scored.
Delgado hit an RBI single in his second at-bat in the first inning and finished 4-for-4 in the game with four runs scored.
Rosamond senior starting pitcher Elias Luna reached on an error, one of four by Lee Vining in the first inning, allowing two runs to score. Luna was 2-for-5 in the game with three runs scored and seven RBIs.
“I think we played good,” Luna said. “Playing the weaker teams in our league prepared us for that slow pitching, so we were already prepared for that. Once we saw that slow pitching our bats moved in.”
Rosamond sophomore Gavin Ament capped the scoring in the first inning with a two-run single.
“I am happy that we’re hitting, absolutely,” Rosamond coach Charles Wallis said. “They didn’t give us runs. We hit for them and I’m happy about that. It wasn’t a game where we were just walking and walking and walking. I believe we earned the runs and that was definitely a good thing about today.”
Rosamond scored at least three runs in every inning, sending at least nine batters to the plate in the third (four runs), fourth (5), fifth (3) and sixth (4) innings. The Roadrunners scored four runs in the second.
Meanwhile, Luna threw four shutout innings for the Roadrunners, striking out eight and giving up three hits and no walks.
“Just throw strikes and try not to think too much about it,” Luna said. “Try not to wear myself down, knowing that it’s a playoff game. Pitch as well as I can.”
Rosamond used three relief pitchers to finish the final three innings, as Lee Vining declined the opportunity to end the game after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule, with Rosamond leading 26-1.
“They traveled so far,” Wallis said. “This is their last game, so they wanted to play. They got to have some success at the end, so I’m OK with that.”
Lee Vining traveled just under four hours for the game.
After the game was well in hand for the Roadrunners after the first inning, Rosamond used many of its reserve players, was moving players to different positions and was noticeably less aggressive on the base paths, not advancing on wild pitches or taking extra bases on hits.
“We’ve got one practice, tomorrow, before we play again, so we’ve got to have intensity and focus in practice,” Wallis said. “We need the mental focus and hard work in practice tomorrow, I think is the most important thing.”
Pelaez went 2-for-6 in the leadoff spot for the Roadrunners, scoring five runs and driving in one run with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.
Rosamond junior Andrew Jorgensen came off the bench and went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, senior Jorge Balderas was 2-for-3 off the bench with two RBI singles and junior Ryan Melchers was 2-for-2 with an RBI single off the bench.
“Just keep the same momentum we have right now,” Sanchez said. “Get on top of them in the first couple of innings.”
Rosamond has advanced to the second round for the fifth consecutive season and went 13-1 to win the High Desert League title.
The Roadrunners said they must keep their energy up to start the next game.
“Keeping the same energy and the same mindset of wanting to win and keeping that throughout the playoffs, whether we win or lose,” Luna said.
Rosamond outhit Lee Vining 31-7.
The Tigers (5-3) scored one run in the fifth and three in the seventh.
“I feel like the boys did play well,” Lee Vining coach Brad Beaver said. “It’s just hard when CIF bumps us up a bracket. We’re supposed to be in Division 6 and they put us in Division 5. I don’t know why they put us in Division 5, but all things considered we’ve only been playing on a baseball field for 2 1/2 weeks. We’ve had four or five feet of snow on our field the whole time, the whole winter. We’ve been practicing in a gym, so all things considered, not playing outside, the kids played great.”
The Tigers playing just three home games, a total of eight games during the season, and played its first game on April 29.
Beaver said the school has a small gym and the baseball team and the softball team had to share it for practices.
“We got good work done,” he said.
Beaver said there was a batting cage in the gym, as well as a pitcher’s mound.
“You can get decent work in,” he said. “What these guys did for this season, playing in a gym, is incredible. It’s a young group, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.