 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Baseball | CIF-CS D5 First Round | Rosamond 33, Lee Vining 4

Rosamond routs Lee Vining in D5 first round

  • 0

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond baseball team could not ask for a better start to its playoff opener on Wednesday afternoon.

The Roadrunners sent 18 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and finished with 13 runs on 10 hits.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.