Rosamond rallies to defeat California City

CALIFORNIA CITY — The Rosamond and California City girls volleyball teams opened High Desert League play with a hard-fought match on Tuesday.
But it was the Roadrunners who came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Ravens, 25-21, 25-27, 24-26, 25-16, 15-7, at Cal City High School.
With the win, the Roadrunners moved to 6-0 on the season.
“The great thing about this team is everyone contributes,” Rosamond coach Rebecca Morris said. “Tonight they never got down on themselves and they just kept fighting until the end. This team has really matured since last season.”
Senior outside hitter Kylee Eubanks-Hemme led the Roadrunners with 10 kills and added four aces, one block and 15 digs, while senior middle blocker Kaedance Collette collected eight kills and two blocks.
Rosamond senior Madison Moore recorded six kills, while senior Amber Jordan added six kills and three aces.
Setter Samantha Hufford picked up 15 assists and four aces for the Roadrunners, while setter Reese Ullrich had 13 assists, libero Alexy Finch recorded 35 digs and Aris Vargas added 11 digs.
“The difference tonight was Rosamond is senior-led,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “We still, in terms of volleyball experience, are young.”
The Ravens have one senior compared to Rosamond’s eight.
Moon Boyd led the Ravens with 13 kills and four blocks, while Marai Guinyard had 33 digs and received 41 serves with just two errors.
“She’s an amazing player,” Shane Moore said of Guinyard. “She keeps us competitive.”
Cal City’s Makayla Haggins recorded 28 assists, five kills and two blocks.
“Makayla and Marai, they played their guts out,” Shane Moore said. “I was very proud of the way they played.”
The Ravens’ hitters tightened up in the later sets. The team had seven hitting errors and two missed serves in the fifth set.
“It’s that mentality of trying not to lose rather than just playing to win,” Shane Moore said. “Frustrating to be that close, but last year we weren’t that close.”
Cal City (3-2, 0-1 HDL) plays at Desert on Thursday, while Rosamond (6-0, 1-0) plays at Frazier Mountain.
Highland 3, Antelope Valley 0
LANCASTER — The Highland girls volleyball team handed Antelope Valley its first Golden League loss with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 victory on Tuesday at AV High.
The Bulldogs’ win broke an early tie for first place in the league as both teams were 2-0 entering the match.
“We played tough at times during sets two and three,” AV coach Ed Campbell II said. “We wanted to show how we’ve grown throughout the match. I think I saw some positive we can grow on over the Desert match (today) and Mammoth Tournament, Friday and Saturday.”
The Antelopes (5-8, 2-1 GL) travel to Desert today, then return to league play against Quartz Hill on Thursday before heading to the Mammoth Tournament this weekend.
Highland (11-6, 3-0 GL) plays host to Lancaster on Thursday.
Santa Clarita Christian 3, Desert Christian 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian girls volleyball team lost to defending CIF State Division V champion Santa Clarita Christian, 25-17, 25-12, 25-8, in a Heritage League match on Tuesday at home.
“Despite losing in three sets, we had some really good looks defensively, led by outside hitter Hannah Moore and libero Zaniyah Hart,” DC coach Matthew Cataldo said.
Moore recorded eight digs, while Hart picked up 15.
The Knights (4-3, 1-2 HL) play at Trinity Classical Academy on Friday.
