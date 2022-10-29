 Skip to main content
Football | High Desert League: Rosamond 14, Cal City 13

Rosamond rallies past California City

Roadrunners score winning TD in fourth quarter

ROSAMOND — The California City and Rosamond football teams were playing for nothing but pride in the regular-season finale.

Rosamond took the lead with a fourth-quarter drive and let its defense hold off Cal City in a 14-13 Roadrunners’ victory on Friday night at Rosamond High School.

