Rosamond rallies past California City

ROSAMOND — The California City and Rosamond football teams were playing for nothing but pride in the regular-season finale.
Rosamond took the lead with a fourth-quarter drive and let its defense hold off Cal City in a 14-13 Roadrunners’ victory on Friday night at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond finishes the season 2-8 overall and 1-3 in the High Desert League, while Cal City finishes 1-8 and 0-4.
“We all came together,” Rosamond senior Tristen Boughner said. “I think that was the problem all year. We just couldn’t come together. We had so much drama, with coaches. Filling in positions we should have other skill players at, but we came together and that’s all that matters.”
The Ravens led 6-0 at halftime, on field goals of 37- and 19-yards by senior Christian Rodriguez, who also missed a 30-yard attempt in the second quarter.
Rosamond had four turnovers in the first half, including two interceptions by Cal City senior Austin Toomer in the second quarter.
The Roadrunners were able to turn the momentum around on the first play of their second possession in the second half.
Rosamond junior Lance Ambriz caught a 20-yard pass from freshman quarterback Cameron Gomez.
Ambriz caught the pass in double coverage and ran it 64 yards for a touchdown, to give the Roadrunners a 7-6 lead midway through the third quarter.
“I just let the seniors lead us. The two boys Tristen and Jordyn, just leaned on them,” Rosamond coach Kenny Price said. “I had a freshman quarterback and this is his first varsity game today. The first half, he was a freshman quarterback. Those guys are seniors, so I rode them. The freshman is going to be good though.
“Those seniors, those two dudes carried us all year. They carried us tonight.”
California City was able to immediately answer.
Cal City junior Marley Carter scored on an 8-yard run on the Ravens’ ensuing possession, capping a 5-play, 50-yard drive and giving the Ravens a 13-7 lead late in the third quarter.
Cal City sophomore running back Josh Moore powered the scoring drive with four carries for 42 yards, finishing with 50 yards on nine carries to lead the Ravens.
“Overall, we played a very … Football is four quarters, right? We went three quarters and we just didn’t get it done,” California City coach Jermaine Guinyard said. “We’re a very young team. I can’t wait until the summer next year, man. That’s all I can say.
“They beat us. They beat us fair and square. We didn’t lose that. They came out and beat us. The boys played their hearts out. I commend the four, five seniors that we had tonight. I can’t wait until next year.”
Rosamond answered right back with a 10-play, 66-yard drive, with Tristen Boughner scoring on a 20-yard run.
“Second half, we just had a little talk,” said Boughner, who would have been a four-year varsity player if not for COVID. “We had a little prayer in the lockerroom and we came together. It’s all a matter of being a family at the end of the day, so we’re good.”
The touchdown gave Rosamond a 14-13 lead with nine minutes and 18 seconds remaining.
California City got the ball three more times, but struggled to move the ball.
The Rosamond defense held Cal City to 76 total yards in offense.
Cal City sophomore quarterback Blake Moore completed 5-of-17 passes for 34 yards.
Cal City had 42 total yards rushing on a combined 20 carries.
Rosamond junior Jarryd Burton had two sacks in the second quarter and recovered a fumble in the first quarter.
“It gets you looking forward to next year already,” Price said.
The Rosamond offense finished with 227 total yards.
Gomez completed 3-of-9 passes for 111 yards with two interceptions.
Rosamond senior Jordyn Bowers completed 2-of-6 passes for 22 yards and rushed for 16 yards on 18 carries.
Ambriz caught two passes for 95 yards.
Tristen Boughner rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries, as the Roadrunners had 94 yards rushing on a combined 37 carries.
“We treated this almost like a bowl game,” Guinyard said. “It was competitive and it turned out exactly what it was. It was a good, intense game. I think for years to come this will be a rivalry game. As long as I’m here, we’re going to start something.”
Cal City won a non-league matchup 20-13 between the two teams on Sept. 23 at Cal City High School.
Rosamond won the league game last season, beating Cal City 55-14.
Cal City won the matchup in 2019, 24-0.
took over the program on Sept. 5, after an 0-3 start by the Roadrunners.
Price coached at Rosamond in 2001 and at Desert for six years starting in 2006.
