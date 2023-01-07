Rosamond outlasts Vasquez

ACTON — Both head coaches, Rosamond’s Kenny Price and Vasquez’s Mario Bates, will tell you that neither of their teams played their best game.
Turnovers, several, in fact.
Missed layups, many of those too.
And lots of misses from the free throw line.
But someone had to win, and in the end, it was Rosamond that closed the final minute with an 8-0 run to secure a 61-49 victory over host Vasquez, Friday night at Vasquez High School.
“We just came out too slow,” Price said. “I knew (Vasquez) would play hard. I thought we had way too many turnovers today, but I didn’t call many timeouts. I want the guys to work through it. If they can’t work through it on their own, then they don’t learn.
“The game played out like I kind of thought, but we missed a lot of easy shots. We have to put the ball in the basket and make free throws.”
Both teams shot well below 50 percent from the free throw line as they combined to shoot a dismal 14-of-40 — 10-for-24 for the Roadrunners and 4-for-16 for the Mustangs.
Rosamond (12-4) maintained a 10- to 12-point lead throughout the majority of the game. It was a lethargic start to the game for both teams.
The Roadrunners finally broke through as Justin Williams netted three 3-pointers in the first quarter and Rosamond took an early 17-6 lead.
Still, Vasquez’s pressure defense forced the Roadrunners to commit several turnovers and keep it in the game.
The Mustangs (5-9) had problems taking care of the ball themselves. On four consecutive possessions in the second quarter, Vasquez turned the ball over.
Rosamond didn’t really capitalize, and the Mustangs finally began to settle down in the second quarter. Vasquez’s Jovi Francisco went on an 11-3 run himself to cut Rosamond’s lead to 28-22, with 2:15 remaining in the second quarter. Francisco, who had a game-high 28 points, scored all 14 of the Mustangs’ points in the second quarter, as the Roadrunners led 34-25 at the break.
“We played hard tonight,” Bates said. “These are the types of games that can only help us get better. We certainly didn’t play our best game. I think we missed at least 11 layups and free throws.
“This was a very good game for us, though. I was happy for the team. We’re going in the right direction. I told the kids to keep their heads up.”
Rosamond entered the fourth quarter with a 48-36 lead. The Mustangs, however, wouldn’t go away. Francisco hit a bucket early in the quarter to trim the lead to 50-42, but Williams came right back on the other end with a basket of his own, putting his team back up by 10.
“We might have overlooked them a little bit (towards Eastside), but overall, this was a team effort,” said Williams, who finished with a team-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers. “Everybody got in and we all contributed.”
The Roadrunners, the first-place team out of the High Desert League, host Eastside (16-2), the first-place team in the Golden League, today at 3 p.m.
“I thought we played great defensively, but we turned the ball over way too much,” Williams said. “We need to work on our passing, and I thought we started off way too slow today. But I’m still pleased with the victory.”
The Roadrunners held a 53-45 lead with 3:00 remaining before the Mustangs rallied and scored four straight points, two by Gabe Aceves and another bucket by Francisco, and Vasquez was in the game, trailing just 53-49 with 1:52 remaining.
“It was a dog fight the whole game,” Francisco said. “I think if we would have made our free throws the game would have been much closer. I was pleased with our team’s effort. On defense, we pressured the ball, and I thought we worked very hard. I think fatigue may have set in and our adrenaline kind of wore down at the end. I felt like we could have won that game, but overall this will make us a better team. We need to be pushed.”
Rosamond closed the final minute of the game by scoring the final eight points. The Roadrunners broke Vasquez’s full-court press and a couple of turnovers in the end helped lead to two dunks by Aaron Blake to solidify the victory.
Blake finished with 14 points and teammate Malique Thrower added 11 points.
Adrian and Johnny Abarghoei finished with nine and seven points, respectively, for the Mustangs.
