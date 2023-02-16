Rosamond girls soccer wins 1st-round match

ROSAMOND — The No. 3-ranked Rosamond girls soccer team defeated No. 14 Kennedy 2-0 on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division 6 Championships at Rosamond High.
The Roadrunners scored a goal in each half.
Senior Alexy Finch scored an insurance goal in the second half and assisted on junior Olivia McAndrew’s goal in the first half for the Roadrunners (12-12-1).
“I’m pleased with how my girls played tonight,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “Good, physical, defense, great goalkeeping, and nice passing up to our forwards.
“Alexy has been our go-to all season and she was her usual self tonight.”
Rosamond senior Kylee Eubanks-Hemme recorded six saves in goal to earn the shutout victory.
“Kylee played just about as good as anybody could play back there and was able to make up for any mistakes that the defense made, which there were very few,” Notterman said. “I have to shout out the back line — Arely (Alameda), Vanessa (Ponce), Laylany (Gonzalez) and Burgundy (Davison) all played well.
“I’ll enjoy this for the evening, and then back to work tomorrow and play well again on Friday.”
The Roadrunners move on to the quarterfinals on Friday where they will host No. 6 Strathmore, which defeated No. 11 McFarland 1-0 on Wednesday.
Desert 4, Delano 0
EDWARDS AFB — The No. 4-seeded Desert girls soccer team defeated No. 13 Delano 4-0 on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division 6 Championships at Desert High.
The Scorpions (8-4-1) will now host No. 12 West (Bakersfield) in Friday’s quarterfinal match. West defeated No. 5 Taft 2-1 on Wednesday.
Boys Soccer
Quartz Hill 2,
Crescenta Valley 1
LA CRESCENTA — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team advanced to the semifinals for the second straight season after a 2-1 victory over Crescenta Valley on Wednesday in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals.
The Royals (15-1-4) were runners-up in the Division 5 championship game last season, losing to Artesia 1-0 in overtime.
The Golden League co-champs now travel to El Dorado on Saturday for a semifinal match. El Dorado defeated Hart 1-0 on Wednesday.
Boys Soccer Score
CIF-Central Section Division 6 First Round
— Taft 6, California City 1
Boys Basketball
Desert 54, East Bakersfield 42
EDWARDS AFB — The No. 1-seeded Desert boys basketball team had rocky middle quarters in Wednesday’s CIF-Central Section Division 5 first-round playoff game against East Bakersfield.
But the Scorpions finished strong in the fourth quarter and walked away with a 54-42 victory and a ticket to the quarterfinals.
The game was tied at 17 after the first quarter and East (11-18) took a one-point lead, 26-25, into halftime.
East then outscored Desert 12-6 in the third quarter and the Scorpions (17-6) trailed 38-31 entering the final frame.
Desert kicked up its offense and defense in the fourth, outscoring East 23-4 to earn the victory.
The Scorpions move on to Friday’s quarterfinals where they will take on No. 8 Coalinga, which defeated No. 9 Orange Cove 51-26 on Wednesday.
Central Valley Christian 73,
Rosamond 64, OT
ROSAMOND — The No. 6-seeded Rosamond boys basketball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division 4 playoffs with a 73-64, overtime loss to No. 11 Central Valley Christian at Rosamond High.
The game was tied at 58 at the end of regulation. CVC went on a 10-0 run to start overtime and never looked back.
The Roadrunners (21-7) were the High Desert League champions with a 13-1 record. They are losing just two seniors to graduation in Aaron Blake and Logan Brandt.
Central Valley Christian moves on to Friday’s quarterfinals where it will face No. 3 Tulare Western, which defeated No. 14 Kennedy 73-33 on Wednesday.
Boys Basketball Score
CIF-Central Section Division 6 First Round
— Highland (Bakersfield) 83, Mojave 43
