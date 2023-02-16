 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Rosamond girls soccer wins 1st-round match

Rosamond girls soccer

Contributed photo

Rosamond girls soccer coach Mark Notterman (center) talks with his players after their 2-0 victory over Kennedy on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division 6 playoffs.

ROSAMOND — The No. 3-ranked Rosamond girls soccer team defeated No. 14 Kennedy 2-0 on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division 6 Championships at Rosamond High.

The Roadrunners scored a goal in each half.

