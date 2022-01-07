Rosamond girls soccer tops Boron in HDL

BORON — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated Boron 11-0 in a High Desert League game on Thursday.
Juniors Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Alexy Finch led the Roadrunners (1-2, 1-1 HDL) with three goals and one assist apiece.
Rosamond senior Kaya Cuellar and sophomore Kallie Estrada added one goal and two assists apiece, while sophomore Vanessa Ponce, senior Summer Barnum and sophomore Laylany Gonzalez each scored one goal.
Freshman Allison Gonzalez and senior Jasmine Martinez added two assists apiece for the Roadrunners.
Rosamond goalkeeper Regan Novak earned the shutout victory.
Boron, which fell to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in league play, is scheduled to play Frazier Mountain at home on Tuesday.
Rosamond is scheduled to play host to Kern Valley on Tuesday.
