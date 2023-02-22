Rosamond girls soccer to play for title

DOS PALOS — The No. 3-seeded Rosamond girls soccer team defeated No. 2 Dos Palos 2-1 on Tuesday in the semifinals to punch its ticket to the CIF-Central Section Division 6 championship game.
The Roadrunners (14-12-1) will play the winner of today’s semifinal game between No. 4 Desert and No. 1 McLane in the championship game. If Desert wins, Rosamond will host the title game, but if McLane wins, the Roadrunners will be on the road either Friday or Saturday.
Rosamond lost in the quarterfinals last year, allowing a goal in stoppage time and the players were determined not to let that happen again this year.
Rosamond trailed 1-0 at halftime after Dos Palos scored on a free kick about 25 minutes into the first half.
“I’m extremely proud of them for not giving up after being down one at the half,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “We told them that we were controlling the game, minus the free kick. We had more scoring opportunities in the first half, and if we kept working, we would get our goals. We have talked a lot about playing for each other and that’s what they are doing.
“We felt that last season, we let an opportunity slip away and the girls vowed they wouldn’t let that happen this season.”
Freshman Alysia Rico scored in the second half to tie the game for the Roadrunners with an assist from senior Alexy Finch.
Finch then scored the go-ahead goal 10 minutes later and was assisted by junior Samantha Perez.
“For most of the game, we played extremely well,” Finch said. “I think we were slow to start, but really picked it up at the second half. I’m so proud of how far we have come as a team.”
The defense held strong after that as the Roadrunners didn’t give Dos Palos many opportunities to score.
Rosamond senior goalkeeper Kylee Eubanks-Hemme recorded four saves in the victory.
“I’m very excited to be in the finals,” she said. “This is my first time in my high school career making it to the finals, so I am very grateful for this opportunity. I am so proud of how our team has been playing and can’t wait for our next game.”
Rosamond last reached the semifinals in Division 5 in 2020. They also reached the semifinals in Division 6 in 2019 and won the Division 6 championship in 2018.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, SCC 0
SANTA CLARITA — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team opened the season on Tuesday with a 25-29, 25-13, 25-21 victory over Santa Clarita Christian.
Senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the Knights (1-0) with 11 kills and five aces on 16 serves, while sophomore setter Colt Schmidt recorded 23 assists, six kills and seven aces.
Desert Christian senior outside hitter Sean Worrell picked up four kills, while junior middle blocker Zachary Bell had four kills, one block and one ace, sophomore middle blocker CJ Chewning added three kills and one block and sophomore opposite hitter Josiah Barragan contributed one kill and six serves.
The Knights open Heritage League play on Friday at home against Trinity Classical Academy.
College Softball
AVC 8, San Bernardino Valley 0
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team shut out San Bernardino Valley 8-0 in six innings of a non-conference game on Tuesday at AVC.
“I am proud of the defensive performance today and some clutch hitting,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
Savannah Cervantes went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run for the Marauders (5-7), while Cadence Crampton hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBIs.
Haeven Chavira also had an RBI single for AVC, while Jayda Williams picked up an RBI on a groundout. Annalise Wagner and Alanna Hernandez each hit a double.
AVC Emmeliz Sera pitched 1.2 innings, allowing just two hits and two walks with two strikeouts and Annalise Wagner followed with 3.1 hitless frames, allowing one walk and striking out five. Madison Reiser finished out the last frame, allowing just one hit and securing the shutout.
The Marauders return to Western State Conference play on Thursday against LA Mission. The start time has been pushed up to noon to try to beat the impending storm.
Women’s College Tennis
Glendale 8, AVC 1
GLENDALE — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team met up with a strong Glendale lineup and fell 8-1 on Tuesday in a Western State Conference match.
The Marauders (4-5, 2-4 WSC) played strong doubles, despite winning just one of the three matches.
AVC’s Ari Avina and Emily Lopez won their No. 3 doubles match 8-5, while Sydney Bush and Naia Smithley lost 8-4 at No. 1 doubles and No. 2 Nicole Padilla and Julie Tejeda fell 8-6.
“Obviously happy with the win Ari and Emily were able to get at 3 doubles,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “From top to bottom, even though we didn’t win them all, we played our best doubles of the year so far.”
Webb also said singles played well, though the scores don’t reflect how good the matches were.
Tejeda, at No. 4 singles, pushed her match to a third-set tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (8-6), 1-6, 10-8. Smithley lost 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, but was up 3-0 and 4-2 in the second set before her loss.
Bush lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Padilla lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles despite having most of her games go to deuce.
Avina fell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5 singles and Lopez lost at No. 6 by the same scores.
The Marauders’ next match is scheduled for Friday at home against Orange Coast, weather permitting.
