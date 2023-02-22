 Skip to main content
High School and College Sports Roundup

Rosamond girls soccer to play for title

DOS PALOS — The No. 3-seeded Rosamond girls soccer team defeated No. 2 Dos Palos 2-1 on Tuesday in the semifinals to punch its ticket to the CIF-Central Section Division 6 championship game.

The Roadrunners (14-12-1) will play the winner of today’s semifinal game between No. 4 Desert and No. 1 McLane in the championship game. If Desert wins, Rosamond will host the title game, but if McLane wins, the Roadrunners will be on the road either Friday or Saturday.

