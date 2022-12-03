ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated Palmdale Aerospace Academy 3-2 on Friday at Rosamond High School.
Alexy Finch had three goals to net a hat trick for the Roadrunners.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated Palmdale Aerospace Academy 3-2 on Friday at Rosamond High School.
Alexy Finch had three goals to net a hat trick for the Roadrunners.
Finch had two goals, assisted by Alysia Rico and Samantha Perez, before converting a penalty kick.
Kylee Eubanks Hemme had five saves for Rosamond.
“Alexy was Alexy and was able to finish her shots,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “Aerospace made some great adjustments in the second half and had us on the ropes a bit, but our defense held on and kept us in it.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.