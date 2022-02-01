Rosamond girls soccer edges Kern Valley

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated Kern Valley 2-1 in the first of four games this week.
Alexy Finch scored both goals for the Roadrunners (5-3-1, 5-2-1 High Desert League) on assists from sisters Daisy and Samantha Perez.
“We started the game really flat and lackadaisical but picked up the intensity in the second half,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “You won’t see it on any stat sheet but Daniella Ponce was a huge catalyst for our team by playing very physical and setting the example.
“This is the start of a long week for us, as we play four days in a row. If Dani can keep her intensity up, the team will follow.”
The Roadrunners play host to Boron today, then travel to Frazier Mountain on Wednesday and Kern Valley on Thursday.
Other Scores
— Lancaster 3, Littlerock 0
— Paraclete 4, Windward 1
— Highland 3, Eastside 1
Girls Basketball
Knight 65, Quartz Hill 29
QUARTZ HILL — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Quartz Hill 65-29 to clinch second place in the Golden League on Monday.
The first quarter was competitive as the Royals (8-10, 4-7 GL) trailed the Hawks (10-7, 10-3) by just three points, 13-10. But Knight outscored Quartz Hill 16-6 to pull away in the second quarter. The Hawks outscored the Royals 36-13 in the second half.
Knight senior Blessing McBride scored a game-high 30 points and added 13 rebounds for a double-double. She also contributed four assists, five steals and one block.
Amia Tate put in 19 points for the Hawks with five rebounds, four assists and five steals, while Riley Asp had six points, six rebounds and one assist, Chantel Archibald also scored six points with four rebounds, one assist and one steal and Alia Tate put in four points with four rebounds, two assists and three steals.
The Hawks close out the regular season on Wednesday at Eastside, while the Royals have five games left, including three league games.
Quartz Hill plays at Littlerock today, hosts Paraclete in a non-league game on Wednesday, hosts Palmdale and Highland on Thursday and Friday, respectively, and ends with a home game against Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Saturday.
Boron 43, Rosamond 32
ROSAMOND — The Boron girls basketball team remained undefeated on the season with a 43-32 victory over host Rosamond on Monday.
The Bobcats are 14-0 overall and 8-0 in High Desert League play.
Rosamond fell to 13-9 overall and 7-3 in league play.
The two teams face off again today in Boron.
Other Scores
— Highland 54, Eastside 27
— TCA 59, Lancaster Baptist 9
Boys Basketball
Rosamond 80, Boron 40
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys basketball team continued its unbeaten season by defeating Boron 80-40 in a High Desert League game on Monday.
Alex Gonzalez led the Roadrunners (17-0, 10-0 HDL) with 20 points and added eight assists, two rebounds and four steals, while Garrett Kofahl posted a double-double of 14 points and 20 rebounds with four assists and five steals.
Rosamond’s Sebastian Borrego posted a triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists and 10 steals and added six rebounds, while Seth Brown and Moses Wright scored 10 points apiece.
The Roadrunners play at Boron (0-15, 0-9) today.
Other Score
— TCA 83, Lancaster Baptist 33
Boys Soccer Scores
— Paraclete 1, Windward 1
— Village Christian 6, Vasquez 5
— Rosamond 4, Kern Valley 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.