Rosamond girls lose close one to Immanuel

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team lost a close game to Immanuel, 40-38, in Friday’s CIF-Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game.
“Both teams were very evenly matched in this game,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “Our girls played a great game but came up short by a single basket. Coach Martinez and I are so proud of our players and how much they’ve grown this year.
“This team will lose three great seniors to graduation but the future is bright with some young talent eager to fill some big shoes next season.”
The Roadrunners (17-11) are losing Melonie Martinez, Carolina Alameda and Mylove Griffin to graduation.
“I’ll continue to shoot for the stars,” Griffin said.
Martinez led her team with 16 points.
“After all the hours of practice, and coach Armstrong and Martinez who pushed me to my limits, I became the athlete I am today and never looked back,” an emotional Martinez said after the game.
Alameda scored 10 points on Friday.
“It was a competitive game, we could’ve done a lot more but I guess it wasn’t meant to be for us tonight,” Alameda said. “My girls still tried to push through it all and I am proud of everyone.”
Amber Jordan scored five points for the Roadrunners.
Immanuel moves on to the semifinals to face South Bakersfield on Wednesday.
