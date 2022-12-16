Rosamond girls hold on to defeat Paraclete

ROSAMOND — Rosamond’s Kiley Perez probably explained her team’s performance best.
“We played as a team for three quarters,” she said.
She was right.
“Then we just fell apart,” she added.
Also true.
Despite not converting any field goals in the fourth quarter and just one point, the Roadrunners built themselves a comfortable lead and their defense helped pave the way for a 38-28 victory over visiting Paraclete, Thursday evening at Rosamond High School.
“Everybody was getting mad, and we couldn’t let things go,” said Perez, of the game that got a little chippy in the fourth quarter. “But I’m still pleased with the victory. It feels good to get the win. I thought, for most of the game, we worked together and played as a team.”
The Roadrunners (9-5), who hold a 7-4 record against teams in the Valley, held a comfortable 37-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Their offense, however, went stale and the Spirits tried to come back.
Paraclete (2-6) was only able to outscore Rosamond, 7-1, in the final frame. Each time the Spirits cut the lead to single digits, the Roadrunners would respond with a run to push the lead back up.
“We played our best tonight. We just didn’t execute the way we wanted to. Our team tried hard and that’s all that matters to me,” Paraclete’s Jasmine Hernandez said. “We’re getting better with our team chemistry, and that’s what builds a team.”
Hernandez led all scorers with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. The Spirits were 4-of-14 from beyond the arc. Luciana Ramos and Marina Arredondo each had four points for Paraclete.
The Roadrunners led 16-2 with 6:12 remaining in the second quarter as Paraclete’s offense fell into a coma. The Spirits were held without a field goal for more than 10 minutes before Hernandez’s 3-pointer stopped the bleeding.
Rosamond led 22-13 before Jaimee Dietz netted a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 25-13. Dietz helped keep her team at arm’s distance as she hit another bucket, making it 27-16 at that point. She scored all seven of her points in the third quarter and hit a shot as time expired to end the third quarter, putting her team up by 16 points.
Amber Jordan led Rosamond with 10 points. Abigail Cardoza finished with eight points, all coming in the first quarter, to help the Roadrunners build their lead. Perez finished with six.
“In the fourth quarter, a lot of us got in foul trouble, so that hurt us,” Jordan said. “We had to slow things down. But this was definitely a good win, despite our fourth quarter.
“We showed a lot of team chemistry; we shared the ball a lot and did what we had to do. We can learn from this game. I was pleased with our defensive effort.”
Rosamond’s half-court trapping defense forced the Spirits into 17 turnovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.