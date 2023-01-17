 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Rosamond girls edge past Desert in HDL

EDWARDS AFB — The Rosamond girls basketball team hit a layup in the last minute of the game to defeat longtime rival Desert, 44-43, on Friday in a High Desert League game at Desert High.

“Both teams played with a ton of heart,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. 

