Rosamond girls edge past Desert in HDL

EDWARDS AFB — The Rosamond girls basketball team hit a layup in the last minute of the game to defeat longtime rival Desert, 44-43, on Friday in a High Desert League game at Desert High.
“Both teams played with a ton of heart,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said.
With 1:03 remaining in the game, Desert freshman Kalista Williams hit a free throw to break a tie and put the Scorpions (2-5, 2-2 HDL) up 43-42.
On the next possession, Rosamond senior Amber Jordan hit the go-ahead bucket with 48 seconds remaining.
“It was a big moment for her,” Armstrong said. “She called for the ball and made a big kid move to the rim and capped off a great spin move with a game-winning layup.”
The Roadrunners (14-6, 5-1 HDL) then held on for the 44-43 victory.
Jordan led Rosamond with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman guard Abigail Cardoza scored 11 and freshman guard Ariel Cain added six points.
Desert led 18-17 after the first quarter and Rosamond went up 24-23 at halftime. The Roadrunners led 36-30 entering the fourth quarter, where the Scorpions outscored them 13-8.
Sophomore Destiny Hart led Desert with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Williams finished with seven and junior Eden Hewes scored six.
Rosamond remained tied for second with Bishop in the HDL, both are behind Kern Valley. Desert is fourth in the standings.
The Roadrunners play host to sixth-place Mammoth today, while the Scorpions play at last-place Frazier Mountain today.
— Bishop Conaty-Loretto 55, Paraclete 27
MLK Showcase at Chatsworth
— Eastside 66, Chatsworth 64:With the game tied at 64 and three seconds remaining, Chatsworth lost a handle on the ball and Eastside’s Tywan Mann ran up behind the player to steal the ball and put up a layup before the buzzer sounded, giving the Lions a 66-64 win.
— St. Monica Academy 56, Antelope Valley 53
