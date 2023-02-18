 Skip to main content
Girls Soccer | CIFCS Division 6 Quarterfinals | Rosamond 2, Strathmore 0

Rosamond girls earn 2nd shutout in quarterfinals

  • 0
Rosamond girls soccer

Courtesy of Rebecca Morris

Rosamond senior goalkeeper Kylee Eubanks-Hemme (center) makes a save against Strathmore in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 Quarterfinals on Friday at Rosamond High.

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team posted its second shutout of the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Strathmore in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 quarterfinals on Friday.

“This is the best they’ve played all year,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said, adding he challenged them at the beginning of the playoffs to keep playing and doing what they knew how to do. “They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to.”

