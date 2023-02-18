Rosamond girls earn 2nd shutout in quarterfinals

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team posted its second shutout of the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Strathmore in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 quarterfinals on Friday.
“This is the best they’ve played all year,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said, adding he challenged them at the beginning of the playoffs to keep playing and doing what they knew how to do. “They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to.”
Senior Alexy Finch assisted Alysia Rico on the first goal for the Roadrunners and followed with a goal of her own later in the first half on an assist by Laylany Gonzalez
“It felt great, especially to be a part of all the celebrations and being able to help out my team in ways other than scoring,” Finch said.
Finch said she is proud of the way her team is playing.
“They really stepped up it up from than league,” she said. “It’s some of the best soccer we’ve ever played.”
The last time the Roadrunners made it to the semifinals was Finch’s senior year.
“It means a lot,” she said. “I definitely wasn’t ready for it to be our last game. It’s definitely exciting that I get to keep going.”
Rosamond senior goalkeeper Kylee Eubanks-Hemme picked up five saves for her second straight shutout.
“That feels really good,” she said. “It’s really helpful that my defense is working really hard. They’re amazing.”
Last year, the Roadrunners lost in the second round (quarterfinals) of the playoffs in the last few seconds of the game. So, heading to the semifinals feels a lot better.
“Other players were saying they were really going to work hard for the seniors,” Eubanks-Hemme said. “It felt really special.”
Rosamond, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, will play at No. 2 Dos Palos in the semifinals on Tuesday. Dos Palos defeated No. 7 Minarets 4-1 on Friday.
The top four seeds are in the semifinals as No. 4 Desert plays at No. 1 McLane on Tuesday.
