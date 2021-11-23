Rosamond girls basketball tops TPAA

PALMDALE — The Rosamond girls basketball team defeated Palmdale Aerospace Academy 64-12 in a non-league game on Monday.
Senior Melonie Martinez and sophomore Reese Ullrich each scored 11 points to lead the Roadrunners (2-1), while freshman guard Kiley Perez added eight points.
“Rosamond had great team chemistry throughout the game,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “All the players were able to score on offense and contribute on the defensive end.”
Ullrich is currently the Roadrunners’ leading scorer after three games.
“Reese Ullrich worked really hard during the offseason and it’s paying off early,” Armstrong said. “She is the team’s leading scorer through three games and has been the best on-ball defender so far. It’s great to see, that after losing some incredible seniors to graduation last year, the younger players stepping up and taking on bigger roles for this team.”
Rosamond defeated Desert Christian 50-7 to open the season on Wednesday and lost a close game to Eastside, 43-37, on Thursday.
The Roadrunners’ next game is at Palmdale High School next Monday.
Monday’s game was the Griffins’ season opener. Their next game is at Desert Christian on Nov. 30.
Friday
Paraclete 41, Littlerock 38
LITTLEROCK — The Paraclete girls basketball team defeated Littlerock 41-38 on Friday.
It was the second straight win for the Spirits (2-0), who also defeated Apple Valley 41-35 on Nov. 16.
Paraclete’s Yitzel Serna led all scorers with 18 points, while teammate Ryann Wyatt put in seven points and Naomi Cox scored six.
Marina Arredondo and Jasmine Hernandez each scored four points for the Spirits and Avery Mattice added two points.
Paraclete plays host to Ridgecrest Burroughs on Nov. 30, while Littlerock (0-2) plays host to Desert today.
