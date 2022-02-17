Rosamond girls basketball beats Farmersville

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team got past some first-round playoff jitters to defeat Farmersville 46-33 in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 playoffs on Wednesday night.
“The first round jitters got the best of us early on,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “We made a lot of mistakes that we normally don’t make. I got to hand it to our seniors though because they calmed down and were able to get the team back on track. I feel like their previous playoff experience helped calm their nerves and that was contagious to the rest of the team. With that, we were able to play our game for most of the second half to secure the win.”
Senior Carolina Alameda led the Roadrunners with 18 points, while senior Melonie Martinez scored 12 and senior Mylove Griffin and sophomore Reese Ullrich scored six points apiece.
“I think everyone did great,” Alameda said. “We had a couple of flaws but that didn’t stop us from trying to continue to play our game. Everyone hustled and tried to fight for that ball. It was an exciting game.”
Rosamond will play host to Immanuel in the quarterfinals on Friday.
San Bernardino 60, Knight 55, 2OT
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team fought until the very end in a 60-55, double overtime loss to visiting San Bernardino on Wednesday in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs.
The Hawks fell behind 11-0 to start the game, but outscored San Bernardino in the last three quarters to force overtime.
The two teams tied with four points apiece in the first overtime to force a second extra period.
But Knight had three starters foul out in overtime and couldn’t finish the comeback.
Senior Blessing McBride scored a game-high 27 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Hawks. She added 13 rebounds, for a double-double, four assists and one block.
Sophomore Amia Tate also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, adding six assists, two steals and two blocks.
Junior Riley Asp also scored 10 points with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and six blocks.
Senior Lexie Murphy led San Bernardino with 24 points.
Eastside 37, San Marino 35
SAN MARINO — The Eastside girls basketball team is the last Golden League girls basketball team standing after defeating San Marino 37-35 on Wednesday in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5AA playoffs.
The Lions trailed 23-17 at halftime.
With 4:52 left in the contest, Eastside tied the game at 30 and went on to outscore San Marino 7-5 to take the victory.
Eastside will play host to No. 1 seed Capistrano Valley Christian in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Highland 45, Moreno Valley 44
PALMDALE — The Highland girls basketball team lost a close game to Moreno Valley, 45-44, in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A playoffs on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (20-10) led 25-15 at halftime, but were outscored 30-19 in the second half.
The Vikings move on to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 1 seed Oaks Christian on Saturday.
Boys Soccer
Monache 1, Rosamond 0
PORTERVILLE — The Rosamond boys soccer team lost to Monache 1-0 on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division 5 playoffs.
Monache moves on to the quarterfinals to face Orosi.
Men’s College Basketball
Citrus 96, AVC 66
The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team’s two-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday with a 96-66 loss to Citrus.
Too many turnovers and 17 3-pointers by Citrus doomed the Marauders.
Da’Jour Lewis led AVC with 27 points, adding four rebounds and six steals, while Virgil Mahoney scored 11 points with nine rebounds, one assist, five steals and two blocks.
“Da’Jour Lewis played extremely well in the loss as did Virgil Mahoney,” AVC coach John Taylor said.
Emani Scott put in nine points for the Marauders, who will play their final game at home against LA Valley on Friday at 5 p.m.
“It will be sophomore night and we encourage all to attend,” Taylor said.
