Rosamond falls short in title game

FRESNO — The Rosamond girls soccer team lost to McLane 3-0 on Tuesday in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 Championship game at McLane High School.
McLane (18-13-1) scored the first goal of the game with 10 minutes left in the first half and carried that momentum into the second half, where it scored almost immediately.
The Highlanders scored their third goal with 15 minutes left in the contest.
“While I’m disappointed and a little emotional with the end result, I’m extremely proud of our team,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “My heart breaks for our seniors.”
The Roadrunners (14-13-1) have four seniors — forward Alexy Finch, goalkeeper Kylee Eubanks-Hemme, defender Burgundy Davison and defender Regan Novak — and will also be losing junior defender Laylany Gonzalez, who is graduating early.
Finch, Eubanks-Hemme and Novak all had sisters who won the program’s first championship game in 2017.
“I think they felt a little more pressure to live up to as far as winning CIF,” Notterman said. “There’s probably hundreds of schools in the Central Section and only 12 get to play in a championship game. We deserved to play in this game and we came up short. There is no shame in that.”
The Roadrunners finished third in the High Desert League to qualify for the playoffs.
Seeded No. 3 in Division 6, they defeated No. 14 Kennedy 2-0 in the first round, No. 6 Strathmore 2-0 in the quarterfinals and knocked off No. 2-seeded Dos Palos 2-1 in the semifinals.
“This playoff run has been a great experience for our girls and, hopefully, our returners next season can do something like this again,” Notterman said. “Finchy, Kylee, Laylany, Burg and Regan will all be missed next season and I thank them for all the years I have had the pleasure of coaching them.”
