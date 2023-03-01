 Skip to main content
Girls Soccer | CIF-Central Section D6 Championship | McLane 3, Rosamond 0

Rosamond falls short in title game

Rosamond girls soccer

Courtesy of Mark Notterman

The Rosamond girls soccer team made a strong run in the playoffs after finishing third in the High Desert League. The Roadrunners lost to McLane 3-0 in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 Championship game on Tuesday.

FRESNO — The Rosamond girls soccer team lost to McLane 3-0 on Tuesday in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 Championship game at McLane High School.

McLane (18-13-1) scored the first goal of the game with 10 minutes left in the first half and carried that momentum into the second half, where it scored almost immediately.

