The Rosamond girls volleyball team earned a playoff berth in the CIF-Central Section Playoffs announced on Friday.
The Roadrunners finished 15-8-2 overall and 8-3 for third place in the High Desert League. That earned the Roadrunners a No. 2 seed in the CIF-CS Division 5 playoffs.
Mammoth, the league champion, is in Division 2, while second-place Bishop is in Division 4.
Rosamond will play host to Baker (13-12), which finished third in the Hi-Lo League with an 8-4 record, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The two teams met in the California City Tournament in September and the Roadrunners won 2-1.
As a high seed, Rosamond will host the first three rounds of the playoffs if it keeps winning. The championship game will be held at Golden Eagle Arena on Nov. 6.
Golden League
Cross Country
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys and girls teams won the second Golden League meet of the season on Wednesday at Pelona Vista Park.
The Quartz Hill girls swept the top five spots in their race and had six runners in the top seven to finish with a score of 15, ahead of second-place Highland (50), third-place Eastside (71) and fourth-place Lancaster (108).
Quartz Hill junior Brianne Smith won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 34.17 seconds.
Junior Laisette Rachal followed in second (19:17.99), senior Riley Briones was third (19:42.23), senior Brenna Butler took fourth (20:05.78) and freshman Giselle Andrade was fifth (20:33.15).
Highland senior Vanessa Pena broke up the streak of Royals to finish in 20:33.12 for sixth place and Quartz Hill junior Andelin Briggs finished seventh (20:49.80).
Highland senior Wynter Wilson took eighth (21:00.82) and Eastside senior Rosa Anguiano was ninth (21:02.52) followed by freshman teammate Valeria Pacheco in 10th (21:26.31).
Highland took spots 11 through 14.
Lancaster’s top runner was freshman Vanessa Montenegro, who finished in 16th (23:14.33).
The Quartz Hill boys had all seven of their runners finish in the top 11 for a score of 28.
The Royals, however, did not win the race as Highland junior Mathew Donis won in 16:28.45, followed by senior teammate Cesar Cuevas in second (16:29.42).
The Bulldogs finished second overall with 46 points, followed by Littlerock in third (65), Lancaster in fourth (99), Palmdale in fifth (161), Eastside in sixth (169) and Knight in seventh (175).
Three Quartz Hill runners followed the two Highland winners as senior Kai Smithley came in third (16:49.61), followed by fourth-place junior Eric Amaya (16:56.59), who just edged out senior Edgar Hebmann (16:56.63).
Littlerock sophomore Alberto Iniguez took sixth (17:05.14), Quartz Hill sophomore Malik Alexander was seventh (17:12.89), Littlerock junior Logan Mendez finished in eighth (17:22.95) and was followed by three Royals — senior Gabriel Madison (ninth, 17:29.75), freshman Brett Smithley (10th, 17:38.03) and sophomore Daniel Zavala (11th, 17:42.99).
Lancaster’s top runner was senior Nabil Stewart (16th, 18:26.19), while freshman Adrian Gutierrez led the Falcons (19th, 18:36.81) and Eastside was led by Jesus Flores (25th, 19:15.15).
Knight’s Andrew Torres finished 29th (19:53.12) and Antelope Valley’s Richard Cuteirth took 41st (22:56.64).
The next Golden League meet will be the finals on Nov. 3 at Pelona Vista Park.
