Rosamond breaks tie for first with KV in HDL

LEBEC — The Rosamond girls basketball team entered Friday’s game at Kern Valley tied with the Broncs for first place in the High Desert League.
The Roadrunners walked out of the gym in the driver’s seat after holding on for a 35-34 victory.
“We really needed this one to take control of our own destiny,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “This was a defensive showdown. The girls played phenomenal (Friday). Ariel (Cain) played some of her best defense of the year on the KV guards.”
After a slow first quarter, Rosamond junior captain Rihanna Williams tied the game at 12 with a huge 3-pointer late in the second quarter. The Roadrunners led by one at halftime.
“We had a rough first quarter, but the team was fired up and responded well after Big Ri’s 3-pointer,” Armstrong said.
Rosamond (19-7, 10-2 HDL) outscored Kern Valley 16-9 in the third quarter thanks to two 3s by sophomore Kiley Perez and another by senior captain Amber Jordan.
Things got dicey in the fourth quarter, but the Roadrunners were able to hold on.
“We racked up some fouls in the fourth and KV cut the lead to four before freshman guard Abigail Cardoza hit one of the biggest 3-pointers of her life to give the ’Runners a 35-28 lead,” Armstrong said. “KV would fight back and get within one, but Rosamond would hold on for the 35-34 win.”
Jordan led Rosamond with 11 points, while Perez scored 10 and Williams added six.
The Roadrunners will celebrate their seniors tonight in another key league game with rival Desert. Rosamond won the last meeting between the two teams by 1.
“We look to build on this momentum heading into (this) week and into the playoffs,” Armstrong said.
Girls Soccer
Rosamond 1, Mammoth 0
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated Mammoth 1-0 on Saturday in a High Desert League game.
Rosamond’s Alysia Rico scored off an assist from Aliyah Finch in the first half and Regan Novak made the one goal stand with six saves in goal.
“Every girl that showed up (Saturday) worked their tail off,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “We were a little short handed but the ones that were here, came ready to play.
“Regan played amazing (Saturday). She really stepped up for her team this past week. She has played three different positions this week and has done a phenomenal job. We need to keep this momentum going through this week and into the playoffs.”
The Roadrunners (11-11-1, 9-3-1 HDL) are currently third in the High Desert League, behind second-place Mammoth (9-3), and close the regular season today at fourth-place Desert (5-4-1).
Men’s College Basketball
AVC 85, Santa Monica 81
SANTA MONICA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team rallied to defeat Santa Monica College 85-81 on Saturday in a Western State Conference matchup.
The Marauders (10-14, 4-6 WSC) were down by 10 with 8:55 remaining in the game, but fought back and tied the score at 69 on a layup by Kaelin Smith with 5:45 left. The score was up and down and tied several times after that.
AVC’s Tre Hawkins broke a tie at 78 to put the Marauders up 80-78 with 1:02 remaining. Dakhari Lewis added a layup to push the lead to 82-78 with 30 seconds left.
Jonathan Daniels made two free throws to make it 84-78 and Santa Monica made three free throws to pull within three, 84-81.
Hawkins made 1-of-2 free throws with seven seconds left and Lucas Bagsik stole the ball from Santa Monica with four seconds left to seal the win.
Lewis led the Marauders with 29 points, including 20 in the first half, and nine rebounds, while Gerrod Franklin scored 17 points, with three 3s, and three rebounds and Daniels scored 14 points with seven assists. Malachi Jones added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench for AVC.
The Marauders play Wednesday at College of the Canyons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.