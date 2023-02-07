 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School and College Sports | Weekend Roundup

Rosamond breaks tie for first with KV in HDL

  • 0
Rosamond-KV girls basketball

Courtesy photo

Rosamond’s Rihanna Williams (2, left) shoots a 3-pointer to tie the game against Kern Valley at 12 in the second quarter on Friday at Kern Valley High. The Roadrunners went on to defeat the Broncs, 35-34, and take sole possession of first place in the High Desert League.

LEBEC — The Rosamond girls basketball team entered Friday’s game at Kern Valley tied with the Broncs for first place in the High Desert League.

The Roadrunners walked out of the gym in the driver’s seat after holding on for a 35-34 victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.