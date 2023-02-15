Rosamond boys soccer gets past Kingsburg

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys soccer team had a slow start to its playoff opener on Tuesday against Kingsburg.
The Roadrunners watched as the Vikings scored a quick goal to start the game, but it woke up Rosamond, which answered with three first-half goals.
Rosamond held Kingsburg scoreless in the second half and held on for a 3-1 victory in a CIF-Central Section Division V first-round match at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond (20-5-2) will host Morro Bay in a second-round match on Thursday. Morro Bay defeated Exeter 3-1 in a first-round match on Tuesday.
“They showed heart, passion. They fought,” Rosamond coach Miguel Guillen said. “It didn’t start too good. We got scored on right off the bat. We got a little complacent at the beginning. We thought we were just going to come out here. No, this is playoffs. This is a different atmosphere. So, now they see.
“However, they came back and answered them quickly. Scored right away, the second one. We scored three goals in the first half. We had the wind to our backs in our favor, but it felt like at times it was against us. That’s how it is sometimes.”
Kingsburg (8-17-1) scored early in the game, but No. 2 seed Rosamond was able to answer.
Rosamond senior Sergio Segura-Zepada scored the first goal for the Roadrunners, shortly after the Vikings’ goal.
“I feel like we played good,” Segura-Zepada said. “The energy was there. We were passing good. We were making plays. We were making runs. I feel like we’ve got this. We’re going to take it all this year. Nobody can beat us. This is our year.
“I feel like we could have done a little better. There were mistakes. We did miss a lot of shots in front of the goal. We’ve just got to fix it. We’ll be back and learn from it.”
Rosamond senior Isaias Cibrian scored the second goal for the Roadrunners, not long after their first goal to give them the lead.
“I feel like I did all right. I could have done better,” Cibrian said. “I could have put my team in a better position to score. I tried to play smart and not be selfish. Overall, I feel like I did all right.”
Rosamond senior Jorge Baldaras scored the third goal for the Roadrunners.
“Honestly, I feel like our passing was there. The energy was there. I loved how we played,” Baldaras said. “We could have finished a lot more in front of the goal. We could have won at least 7-1, 8-1. We messed up here and there. We work, we learn and we just keep going into the next round.”
Rosamond senior Reyes Arturo had a shot from 8 yards deflected on the final play of the match in the 80th minute.
Rosamond senior Johnnathen Villamor started in goal for the Roadrunners.
“This is to show them, you have to bring it from the beginning,” Guillen said. “They can’t be complacent. They can’t just be talking. They have to be doing it, actions. Going after it. That will. That’s what you need in the playoffs. That’s a different ball game.
“You’re playing against strong teams. They’re not just going to let you be. They’re going to take it to you. If you give them a chance, they’re going to capitalize and vice versa. We have to capitalize on them too. Respect to Kingsburg. They came out here and worked. I wish them the best next season.”
Rosamond won its second consecutive High Desert League title, finishing 13-0-1 in league play.
The Roadrunners lost a first-round playoff match last season.
