Rosamond boys remain perfect in HDL

The Rosamond boys basketball team kept its undefeated High Desert League record intact with a 73-49 victory over Mammoth on Tuesday at Rosamond High.
Aaron Blake led the Roadrunners (15-5, 7-0 HDL) with 22 points, followed by Justin Williams with 14 and Fabian Robles scored 13.
Rosamond will play host to California City on Friday.
— Santa Clarita Christian 57, Vasquez 49
— Highland 54, Littlerock 18
— Rosamond 61, Mammoth 15
— Trinity Classical Academy 73, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 9
— St. Joseph 39, Paraclete 19
California City 4, Boron 0
The California City girls soccer team defeated Boron 4-0 on Tuesday in a High Desert League game.
Lorina Rodarte recorded a goal and an assist for the Ravens (5-8-1, 3-3 HDL), while Dafny Ramos, Melanie Barron and Dana Barron scored one goal apiece.
Cal City’s Kelley Velasco recorded one assist and Evelyn Villalobos added two assists.
The Ravens play host to Rosamond on Thursday, while the Bobcats (1-10, 0-6) host Desert.
— Antelope Valley 2, Eastside 1
— Quartz Hill 7, Lancaster 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.