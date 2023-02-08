 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Boys Basketball | High Desert League: Rosamond 52, Desert 42

Rosamond boys beat Desert for third time

  • 0

ROSAMOND — It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season, let alone a league team.

Yet, the Rosamond boys basketball team pulled off the hat trick against Desert, 52-42, and with it clinched at least a share of the High Desert League title in head coach Kenny Price’s first season at the helm for the Roadrunners.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.