Rosamond boys beat Desert for third time

ROSAMOND — It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season, let alone a league team.
Yet, the Rosamond boys basketball team pulled off the hat trick against Desert, 52-42, and with it clinched at least a share of the High Desert League title in head coach Kenny Price’s first season at the helm for the Roadrunners.
Rosamond holds a one-game lead over Bishop, but a victory against Mammoth in its final game would give the Roadrunners the championship outright. Rosamond defeated the Huskies, 73-49, earlier this season.
“We came out with a lot of energy,” Roadrunners senior Aaron Blake said. “We knew the third time around would be the hardest. We knew we had to come out strong.”
While Rosamond did come out strong, the Scorpions (15-6, 9-3) struggled to find the basket. The Roadrunners jumped out of the blocks with a 9-0 run, while holding Desert without a point for the first six minutes of the game.
“We couldn’t find our shot. We started to get back into it a little bit,” Desert’s Boden Williams said. “Turnover after turnover, though. We had the shots; we just couldn’t put them in the hole. It’s very disappointing. This was a tight league race and we lost it. Right now, we must just keep moving forward. We know what we did wrong, and we know what we have to fix.”
Desert began to settle down and get into some type of rhythm in the second quarter, while Rosamond began to slow down a bit, but the Roadrunners (20-6, 12-1) still led 21-18 at halftime.
“I thought we played well offensively and defensively,” Rosamond’s Andrew Arredondo said. “We moved the ball well, and I thought coach (Price) prepped us well for this game. This was a big win for us because they are our rival. It feels so good to win league.”
The Scorpions took their first lead of the game, 25-24, in the third quarter with 4:55 remaining following a basket by Alex Warfield. The teams began to play ping-pong as they traded baskets and leads, but Rosamond finally seized control at the end of the quarter as it closed with a 10-0 run to grab a 38-29 lead entering the fourth.
Desert got as close as 44-37 following a bucket by Derek Pangilinan. But, late free-throw shooting by Blake sealed the game.
“Tonight, we knew we had the crowd behind us. It’s been a huge honor to play with these guys (for four years),” said Blake, who led all scorers with 16 points. “These guys are my friends. We all hang out together outside of basketball. Being able to go to battle with them is an honor.”
Pangilinan and Williams each scored 13 points for the Scorpions, who finish their regular season at home against Frazier Mountain. Arredondo scored 12 points for the Roadrunners and Fabian Robles had two 3-pointers and 10 points.
The Roadrunners defeated the Scorpions 55-53 on Nov. 17 and 58-52 on Jan. 13.
