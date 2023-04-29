Rosamond beats Bishop to stay atop HDL

BISHOP — The Rosamond baseball team defeated Bishop 4-1 in a High Desert League game at Bishop High School on Friday.
Rosamond (14-5, 8-0) remains undefeated and alone in first place in league, handing Bishop (8-3, 8-2) its second loss in league play. The Broncos are alone in second place, ahead of third-place Kern Valley (7-3) with two weeks remaining in the regular season in the CIF-Central Section.
The Roadrunners jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and outhit the Broncos 13-2.
Rosamond’s Michael Sanchez led the Roadrunners with four hits and two RBIs, Diego Delgado had three hits and an RBI and Elias Luna had two hits and one RBI.
Rosamond starting pitcher Daniel Flores struck out eight batters in seven innings, throwing 18 first-pitch strikes and holding Bishop to two hits.
The Roadrunners added one run in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Rosamond will play at Frazier Mountain on Monday.
Cal City 6, Frazier Mountain 3
LEBEC — The California City baseball team outlasted Frazier Mountain 6-3 in a High Desert League game on Friday.
Blake Moore pitched a complete game for the Ravens (13-8, 6-4 HDL), allowing three unearned runs on four hits, three of which never left the infield, and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
He tied his own school record for strikeouts in a season with 106.
“Had good command today, much more efficient, which was good to see,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
Blake Moore was also 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs, while Andrew Fuentes finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Joshua Baiza was 2-for-4 and Jack Moore finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.
The Ravens led 3-0 before Frazier Mountain strung together some bunts and capitalized on a couple of errors to tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning. Cal City took back the lead with one run in the top of the sixth and two in top of the seventh.
Shane Moore said there were a couple of calls that didn’t go his team’s way and Frazier Mountain played solid defense with impressive catches, but the team pulled through.
“Credit to my guys. … They didn’t let that get them down,” Shane Moore said. “They just kept pushing through.”
Cal City plays at Mammoth on Tuesday.
Cal City 17, Frazier Mtn. 2 (5)
LEBEC — The California City softball team cruised past Frazier Mountain 17-2 in five innings on Friday at Frazier Mountain High.
The Ravens’ Lorina Rodarte and Natalia Hernandez came into the game tied for the High Desert League title in home runs.
Rodarte took sole possession as the home run leader with a shot against Frazier Mountain on Friday. She finished 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, four stolen bases and three RBIs.
Hernandez was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and six RBIs.
Freshman pitcher Cheyenne Roth earned the win in the circle for the Ravens (14-6, 6-4 HDL), allowing two runs on two hits, five walks and two hit batters, with 10 strikeouts.
Cal City has a lot of new faces on its team as the Ravens unexpectedly lost six underclassmen starters from last year’s successful season.
“It’s been a rollercoaster,” Cal City coach Caity Whittey said.
The Ravens will play at Mammoth on Tuesday.
