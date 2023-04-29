 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

Rosamond beats Bishop to stay atop HDL

  • 0

BISHOP — The Rosamond baseball team defeated Bishop 4-1 in a High Desert League game at Bishop High School on Friday.

Rosamond (14-5, 8-0) remains undefeated and alone in first place in league, handing Bishop (8-3, 8-2) its second loss in league play. The Broncos are alone in second place, ahead of third-place Kern Valley (7-3) with two weeks remaining in the regular season in the CIF-Central Section.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.