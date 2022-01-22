Rosamond basketball cruises past Ravens

CALIFORNIA CITY — The Rosamond boys basketball team remained undefeated on the season with a 102-55 victory over host California City on Friday.
The Roadrunners (11-0, 4-0 High Desert League) had five players score in double digits, including senior Garrett Kofahl who posted a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.
“Great offensive game,” Rosamond coach Brandon Tapia said.
Freshman Moses Wright led the Roadrunners in points with 28, adding 10 steals, four rebounds and six assists. Senior Alex Gonzalez added 16 points, seven steals and six assists, junior Aaron Blake scored 20 points with five rebounds, six assists and six steals and senior Seth Brown recorded 10 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots.
Rosamond senior Sebastian Borrego contributed eight points, 12 steals, six rebounds and seven assists.
Tapia also attributed the large-margin victory to the Roadrunners’ stifling full-court defense, which he said the Ravens (4-11, 2-2) couldn’t break through.
Rosamond plays host to Desert in a matchup of undefeated league records on Monday.
California City plays host to Mammoth on Monday.
Girls Basketball
Rosamond 65, Cal City 18
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Rosamond girls basketball team defeated California City for the second straight night with a 65-18 High Desert League road victory on Friday.
“The team defense has been working very well as of late, which was something we struggled with earlier in the season,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said.
The Roadrunners (10-4, 3-0 HDL) had four players score in double digits. Two other players scored nine points.
Senior Mylove Griffin led Rosamond with 11 points, while freshman Kiley Perez, sophomore Reese Ullrich and junior Amber Jordan put in 10 points apiece.
“I’m very happy to see this team share the ball so much every time they are on the court,” Armstrong said.
Rosamond plays a non-league game against Quartz Hill today.
“We have a big test against Quartz Hill (today), then we will finish out the season with league play,” Armstrong said.
California City (2-8, 1-3) plays at Desert on Tuesday.
College Baseball
UAV 19, Bethesda 1 (7)
LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team opened the season with a 19-1, seven-inning victory over Bethesda University of California on Friday at The Hangar.
The Pioneers (1-0) broke out with 11 runs in the fourth inning. Bethesda scored its lone run in the fifth.
Sophomore Noah Blythe led UAV at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Manny Castiniera followed with a 2-for-4 performance, including a double, four RBis and two runs, while senior Rickie Garcia finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Junior Jacob Ogle added two RBIs for the Pioneers.
Senior right-hander Andrew Garcia picked up the win on the mound, throwing four shutout innings of one-hit ball with one walk and four strikeouts. Junior Colby Ring pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
The Pioneers have a doubleheader against Bethesda today at The Hangar with the first game starting at 10:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Knight 2, Lancaster 1
LANCASTER — The Knight boys soccer team scored two goals in the second half to top Lancaster 2-1 in a Golden League game on Friday.
Emilio Gonzalez scored in the 24th minute to put Lancaster (4-4-4, 3-3-4 GL) up 1-0 at halftime.
But Knight (4-3-2, 3-3-2) struck in the 54th minute and in extra time to pull out the win.
Oscar Flores recorded eight saves in goal for the Eagles.
“It was the tale of two halves — we had the first and Knight had the second,” Lancaster coach Lemuel Galvao said. “Tough losing in extra time. We have four games left to play and will work hard to try and make the playoffs happen.”
Lancaster is currently sixth in the Golden League, while Knight is fifth.
The Eagles will play at Highland on Wednesday, while the Hawks play at Highland in a makeup game on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.