Rosamond baseball wins league title

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond baseball team swept a doubleheader against Mammoth on Thursday and won the High Desert League title.
The Roadrunners defeated the Huskies 11-0 in the first game and 13-3 in the second game, both in five innings.
Rosamond (19-6) posted a 13-1 league record to win the title.
Senior Daniel Flores pitched a complete-game shutout for the Roadrunners in the first game, allowing just two hits and no walks with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Flores was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a run and a double, while sophomore Gavin Ament finished 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs and senior Aaron Pelaez went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Rosamond senior Elias Luna was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, while Adrian Cruz also had a hit, a run and an RBI.
In the second game, the Huskies took a 3-1 lead in the third inning. But it was short lived as the Roadrunners scored six in the bottom of the frame to take a 7-3 lead.
Rosamond added three runs in the fourth and ended the game via the mercy rule with three runs in the fifth.
Pelaez was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs, while sophomore Nathan Sanchez finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Ament was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Cruz walked three times and drove in two runs, while junior Connor Hale also had an RBI.
Luna got the start, allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
Ament picked up the victory, throwing 2.2 scoreless, hitless frames and striking out four.
Rosamond will now await the CIF-Central Section playoff seedings, which will be announced today.
