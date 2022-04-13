Rosamond baseball edges past Mammoth

MAMMOTH LAKES — The Rosamond baseball team defeated Mammoth 2-0 in a High Desert League game at Mammoth High on Tuesday.
Rosamond starting pitcher Daniel Flores threw a complete game shutout, striking out 12 in seven innings and giving up seven hits and two walks.
Flores also led the Roadrunners at the plate, hitting an RBI single in the first.
Adrian Cruz, Michael Sanchez, Richard Rivas and Flores all had two hits apiece for Rosamond, which outhit Mammoth 10-7.
The Roadrunners added a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Rosamond (7-9-1, 5-2) forced a tie for second place in the High Desert League with Mammoth (9-4, 5-2).
College Softball
San Bernardino 3, AVC 0
AVC 13, San Bernardino 5
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team split a doubleheader with San Bernardino Valley on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.
San Bernardino Valley won the first game 3-0 and AVC won the second game 13-5 in five innings.
AVC improved to 24-9 overall.
In the opener, AVC was held to three hits and struck out five times.
San Bernardino starting pitcher Sofia Gonzalez threw a complete game shutout, giving up three hits and two walks in seven innings.
AVC pitcher Madison Reiser gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks, striking out four.
AVC reliever Emmeliz Sera threw four shutout innings, striking out two and not allowing a hit or a walk.
In the second game, AVC outhit San Bernardino 17-8, with eight extra-base hits.
Savannah Cervantes, Amy Manzo and Trinity Holman each had thee hits apiece for the Marauders.
Cervantes was 3-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs, a double and a home run, Manzo was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Homan was 3-for-4 with one run, four RBIs and a double.
Hailey Johnson and Alanna Hernandez also homered for AVC.
AVC starting pitcher Emmeliz Sera gave up two earned runs in two innings on four hits, one walk and struck out two. AVC reliever Victoria Alcantar threw three scoreless innings, striking out three and giving up four hits and no walks.
“The bats were flat the first game, but thankfully came alive in the second game,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “Hailey Johnson picked up her first career home run.”
AVC returns to conference play on Thursday, when the Marauders host Citrus at 2:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Highland 11, Lancaster 4
PALMDALE — The Highland softball team defeated Lancaster 11-4 to stay undefeated in the Golden League on Tuesday.
Senior Emily Centeno started the game as the designated player for the Bulldogs (11-7, 9-0 GL) and finished 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. She later came in to play third base and had two putouts and an assist.
Highland senior Courtney Hardy hit a home run with two RBIs and senior Marissa Rodriguez also had a home run with two RBIs.
Senior Keira Carrillo finshed 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Bulldogs, while junior Angelina Quezada was 2-for-3 with three runs and sophomore Mia Romero had a hit and two RBIs.
“We played well today, fired on all cylinders,” Highland coach Doug Harmon said.
“Big bombs by two of my seniors, Courtney and Marissa, and the defense really kept us in the game,” he added.
Highland pitcher Kaela Marin allowed two runs on six hits and one walk with one strikeout in five innings and Hardy allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout in two innings.
The Bulldogs and the Eagles (9-6, 6-3 GL) meet again on Thursday at Lancaster High.
Boys Golf
Golden League
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team defeated Lancaster, Highland and Eastside on Tuesday in 18 holes at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
Just eight players completed 18 holes — Quartz Hill’s team and two players from Lancaster. The rest of the teams played a standard nine holes.
Quartz Hill senior Tanner Klundt shot a 76 in the windy conditions, edging freshman teammate Tayden Ramos by two strokes (78). Ramos is currently leading the Golden League in lowest average.
“The wind was brutal,” Klundt said. “It was pushing me around the whole day. Shooting the low round today was great, but I still have more matches ahead of me to play.
“I like my chances of catching Tayden, because I never count myself out against him.”
Lancaster’s Drew DeGeorge, who also plays baseball, was third on the day with a 79.
“It was kind of rocky in the beginning,” DeGeorge said, adding his driver wasn’t working for him on the front nine. “Then, on the back nine, I found the driver, made a couple of good putts and a couple of birdies.”
Connor Jazwiecki shot an 81 for Quartz Hill, while Mike Farnes had an 88 and Dylan Van Holton shot 90.
Michael Recinos shot 103 for Lancaster.
Boys Tennis
Lancaster 17, Palmdale 1
PALMDALE — The Lancaster boys tennis team benefited from 12 forfeit wins against Palmdale in a 17-1 Golden League victory on Tuesday at Palmdale High School.
Palmdale’s lone win came from its lone singles player Elliot Flores, who posted a 6-2 victory over Lancaster’s Jesse Dent.
Gabriel Perey and Aaron Meas both picked up 6-0 wins against Flores for the Eagles (11-0 GL).
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson scored a 6-0 victory over Palmdale’s lone doubles team of Henry Marciano and Kevin Torres.
No. 2 Landon Donahue-Black and Emanuel Rubalcava also won 6-0 for the Eagles, while No. 3 Fabio Iqbal and Jesse Aguilar posted a 6-1 victory.
Lancaster plays host to Littlerock on Thursday at AVC, while the Falcons (2-9 GL) play host to Antelope Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.