Raiders Rams Football

Associated Press

Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett throws during the first half of a preseason NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 19, in Inglewood. Bennett was placed on the non-football injury list.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

THOUSAND OAKS — The Los Angeles Rams placed rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett on their non-football injury list Wednesday.

Rams coach Sean McVay wouldn’t give any details about the reason for the move with Bennett, who led Georgia to the past two national championships before Los Angeles drafted him in the fourth round.

