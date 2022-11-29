APTOPIX Pacers Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, right, makes a buzzer beating 3-point shot to win the game as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Monday in Los Angeles. The Pacers won 116-115.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth. LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed an ensuing 3-point attempt for Indiana — but Haliburton got the long rebound and eventually found Nembhard alone on the perimeter with a crosscourt pass.

