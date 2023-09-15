Rams Seahawks Football

Associated Press

Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half on Sunday, in Seattle.

 

 Stephen Brashear

THOUSAND OAKS — Puka Nacua is still getting used to the punishment he’ll have to absorb to be an NFL receiver. The Los Angeles Rams rookie missed practice with an oblique injury Thursday, four days after taking several shots to the ribs in his debut game.

“In college, they definitely weren’t hitting like that,” a grinning Nacua said a day earlier, padding still stuck to his ribs after practice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.