Rolling Royals

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill and Eastside boys volleyball teams took away different lessons from their Golden League match on Monday, but with an eye towards the same goal: the playoffs.
Quartz Hill wished it had played a cleaner match in a straight-set victory, beating Eastside 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 at Eastside High School.
The Royals look to fine tune their play with two weeks remaining in the regular season, while the Lions will go back to the basics and address their mental approach.
Quartz Hill remains undefeated in league play, improving to 10-0 and 19-6 overall, while Eastside (12-3, 8-2) remains solidly in second place with two straight-set losses to the Royals.
“We played well,” Quartz Hill senior Benjamin Hardani said. “It could have been a little bit cleaner, but we just haven’t had enough practices at this point. We’ve just had game after game after game. All-in-all, we did pretty well. We came out and we executed, won it 3-0.
“What we’re trying to achieve now is, we’re just working at getting through league and then looking towards a CIF ring in the future. We have a very good chance with the division we’re in and the league we’re in. We have a lot of high goals and high expectations for this team. So we just want to excel and get to the level we want to get to.”
Quartz Hill is trying to win its eighth consecutive Golden League title, but has much bigger ambitions.
“It’s kind of the standard that we’re holding this team and our program to, is to not settle for the status quo,” Quartz Hill coach Ryan Dunham said. “It’s to always try and get better at something and doing something to get ourselves better at something. Even in matches where we know we have the upper hand, there’s always something we can work on. There’s always something that the other team is doing to try and beat us and it’s our job to figure out what are they trying to do to win and how can we stop that.”
The Royals were tested at times by the Lions, but responded well every time.
After the Royals took the lead early in the first set, Eastside rallied and tied it at 11-11, getting two kills by junior Isaiah Parker and one kill by senior Nile Harrell.
But Quartz Hill immediately answered with a 7-0 run to take an 18-11 lead, getting three consecutive kills by Hardani, an ace by Ryan Rosas and a block by Hardani and Nilesh Kumar.
Quartz Hill’s Kristian Ramones had two kills down the stretch, Joseph Bonner had a kill and a block with Taysen Ford and Ford had a kill on set point.
“I thought we played well today,” Dunham said. “We knew the game plan that we wanted to execute and they came in and executed the game plan once again. They stayed within their system, not trying to do too much. The scores may not reflect how well they played, but I really, I feel they played well tonight.”
The two teams traded leads to start the second set, but the Royals took the lead for good at 6-5 on a kill by Rosas.
Bonner had three kills and an ace for the Royals after taking the lead, Hardani and Kumar each had a kill and a block and Ford had a kill.
“We’ve excelled a lot,” Hardani said of the season. “I like how our game is coming together. A lot of parts in the beginning of the season that we’re fully connected, that we’re in tune, are now really fine tuned and getting there. I believe within the next two weeks we should be a fully fledged team and really a threat to CIF.”
Quartz Hill led the entire third set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead.
Eastside closed to within one, 11-10 on a kill by junior Adrian Vasquez, but Quartz Hill countered with an 8-2 run to take a 19-12 lead on a kill by Rosas.
“It wasn’t good at all,” Eastside coach Aaron Harrell said. “It was pretty bad. We could have done a lot better. We had moments where we were good, where we peaked. We thought we were going to get going, but then it kind of just pittered off a little bit.
“They always have a stigma. Quartz Hill has a stigma of being so much better than everyone else, so sometimes it gets in their head, where they think, ‘I don’t know if we can.’ We can. It was visible that we can compete with them with how we played at times. It didn’t help that we had one of our star outsides out today, so that didn’t help our morale very much.”
Quartz Hill clinched set and match point on the fifth attempt on a kill by Ramones, getting two kills by Hardani down the stretch and one by Kumar.
Quartz Hill defeated Eastside in straight sets 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 in the first meeting on March 8.
Eastside won eight consecutive matches after that loss, including three straight in five sets against Highland, Knight and Lancaster in league play.
“It also gives me hope, because we’re a Division 5 keeping up with Quartz Hill that are a much higher division than us,” Aaron Harrell said. “For me, it was a slight win, because they couldn’t take out their starters this game. They had to play. They had to keep competing the whole time. They couldn’t just throw their whole B team in and say, ‘Oh we can win.’”
Both teams have two league matches this week, but both also play in tournaments on the weekend that will help them prepare for the playoffs.
Quartz Hill will host Antelope Valley on Wednesday, and plays at Highland on Thursday and at the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions at Santa Barbara High School on Friday and Saturday.
Dunham said it is the biggest tournament of the season for the Royals.
“We’re going to see some of the nation’s top teams,” Dunham said. “We’re going to see Loyola and Mira Costa and some of the big big boy teams out there. It will be an interesting tournament, but it’s a good tournament for us heading into playoffs, to give us a really good look at what we can really do. If we can go and compete with some of those D1 teams, we know we have a good fighting shot in our division.”
Quartz Hill is in CIF-Southern Section Division 4 and is currently ranked No. 4, after reaching No. 2 early in the season.
Dunham said the Royals dropped after having spring break and not playing anyone to affect their ranking.
“I’m confident in where we’re sitting right now,” he said.
Quartz Hill lost a Division 3 second-round playoff match last season. The Royals advanced to the Division 3 championship match in 2019.
“It’s been really interesting, because we had COVID year,” said Hardani, a four-year varsity player. “So much has been happening, especially with a couple of injuries we’ve had on our team. We kind of want to play it for them.”
Hardani mentioned senior Jaden Kim, who hasn’t been able to play with a torn ACL.
“Honestly, this season is really dedicated to him and getting this ring,” Hardani said. “We want to get it for him, because he didn’t have a chance that we have.”
Quartz Hill has 11 returning players, six of which are returning starters, with just two newcomers on the team, losing just one player to graduation.
Eastside plays at Palmdale on Wednesday, at Littlerock on Friday and at the Moorpark Tournament on Saturday.
Eastside is in CIF-Southern Section Division 5.
“So, for us, we’re going to come back to basics,” Aaron Harrell said. “Be like, ‘Hey, we’re good enough. We’re fine. We’re going to keep going.’ I planned for it, so we have a tournament this weekend to kind of get us in the mode for playoffs. We’re going to go there and play everyone in our division and we’re going to see, ‘Look, we can compete with them. We’re good enough and we can beat them.’ Hopefully their mentality will be ‘Oh, we’re actually there. We can do this.’”
