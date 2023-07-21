Roetcisoender returns

PALMDALE — A high temperature didn’t discourage a bigger turnout for the second race of the Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series at Pelona Vista Park on Thursday night.
It was 93 degrees when the three-mile race started at 6:45 p.m. and 90 degrees when the last runner cross the finish like at 7:30 p.m.
“It was definitely hotter. Definitely felt the heat, but did run a faster time than last week,” Paraclete High grad Hannah Marin said. “Pretty happy with that.
“I think just hydrating really well. I feel like I just drank a lot more water this week in general, compared to last week.”
Runners were encouraged to take water with them on the course and race director James Mitchell urged runners to be mindful of the heat and signs of heat exhaustion before the race. He said there were many volunteers on the course.
There were a total of 96 runners, four more than the series opener last week.
One of the runners who did not run in the opener was a familiar face to the series: Desert Christian graduate Brent Roetcisoender, who finished first overall on Thursday with a time of 18 minutes and 35 seconds.
Roetcisoender will be leaving in mid August for his second year at George Fox University in Oregon.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “I’m back from college for the summer, so it was nice to see all the people who helped me become a better runner, like my coach (Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey) here.
“It was a lot fun. I really like the college experience. It’s a great running environment. It’s a really good team to be on. It was a good season, a mixture of ups and downs. I got injured for track season, so I kind of butchered my whole track season. My cross country season was good. I improved a lot in my times. We have a great coach up there as well.”
Roetcisoender said it took him a little while to acclimate to the heat after returning from college. He expects to run most of the races in the series.
“It wasn’t that bad. I had to get used to it coming back from Oregon,” Roetcisoender said. “Now it’s been a couple of months, so now I’m used to it. I’m running out 80 miles a week in the heat. The wind kind of helped a little bit as well.
“It feels about the same. I noticed (long-time race director) Alan Brown wasn’t hosting it. That’s kind of sad. He was a great director in it. It’s good to see all the people back, leading this race again.”
Palmdale High junior Sebastian Garcia finished second overall, with a time of 19:15, after finishing fourth last week with a time of 18:52.8.
“Last week I ran way better, but I didn’t run for two days,” Garcia said. “I feel great, because I didn’t run. I still ran a good time.
“It did feel hotter, but I try not to think about it.”
Garcia said he wasn’t able to keep up with Roetcisoender after he passed him.
“He came from behind me like a rocket,” Garcia said. “I tried to keep up with him, but I couldn’t. It’s whatever. I still feel great about my time.”
Garcia started running in the series last year.
He said his PR in the cross country season last year was 18:17. He said he did “horrible” in the Golden League Finals with a time of 18:40, finishing 32nd overall.
Nomar Campoy finished third overall with a time of 19:34.
A group of runners from the Desert Christian High cross country team participated in the race, after missing the first meet due to a team activity. Visokey expects the team to participate in some of the four remaining races in the series, which concludes on August 17.
Marin, 23, was the first female finisher and 14th overall with a time of 22:04. She was 15th last week with a time of 22:19.8.
“I’m just doing this for fun, kind of running it like a workout,” Marin said. “It was good. It was definitely a lot more people than last week.”
Marin has been running the race since she was 4 years old. She ran cross country for four years and graduated with a degree in kinesiology from Cal State Monterey Bay and ran one year as a grad student at NYU. She is in her second year as a grad student in occupational therapy and returns to school in September.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Marin said of how long she has run in the race. “It’s really fun. I really enjoy the community of the High Desert Runners. I ran some of my first cross country races on this course, so it’s kind of nostalgic for me. It’s fun to come back and run it as an adult.”
Marin, who expects to run the whole series this year before returning to school, noticed the changes in how the race is being run this year under Mitchell.
“It’s a lot more organized,” Marin said. “I was so surprised at just some of the changes he made, but they were like good changes, definitely needed. It feels more like a professionally run club now, than just like people meeting up and saying ‘Hey, we’re going to run around in the dirt.’ So that’s kind of cool. It’s very good to see it grow. Like, I don’t recognize anyone here, but it’s kind of good. People are getting into it and that makes me happy, because I’d hate to see there not be a High Desert Runners, because I’ve always ran with them.”
One of the changes is the kids race is started after the main race and consists of one lap around the soccer complex. The kids race, which featured just two kids and one mother on Thursday, has returned for the first time since 2019.
A.J. Wupperfeld, 11, won the race and was running it for the first time.
Wupperfeld felt so good after running one lap around the soccer complex, he ran a second lap.
“I just wanted to. I like to run,” said A.J., who asked his father if he could run the race.
His brother, Desert Christian senior Ethan Wupperfeld, was running the main race.
The temperature at the start of last week’s series open was 90 degrees, as it was also pushed back from the tentatively scheduled start of 6:30 p.m.
The series continues next week and each Thursday at Pelona Vista Park through August 17. The co-ed relay, which has not be held since 2019, is scheduled for Aug. 10.
