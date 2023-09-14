Angels Mariners Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Brett Phillips (4) celebrates his solo home run with Kyren Paris (right) against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning on Wednesday in Seattle. The Angels lost 3-2.

 

 Lindsey Wasson

SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez hit a run-scoring double and later scored the tiebreaking run after drawing an intentional walk, leading the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Luis Castillo added six strong innings for the Mariners, who rebounded from Monday’s extra-innings loss to take two of three from Los Angeles.

