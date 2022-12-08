Rodriguez Katz leads Highland with 4 goals

LANCASTER — Jakob Rodriguez Katz scored all four of Highland’s goals in a 4-1 victory over Antelope Valley in a Golden League game on Wednesday.
Katz scored one goal in the first half, as the Bulldogs (2-0-1 GL) led 1-0 at halftime, and put in his other three goals in the second half.
“Jakob is a senior and captain demonstrating his skill and leadership on the field!” Highland coach Shanna Cobb said.
Highland’s starting goalkeeper Jose Figueroa had two saves to keep his personal clean sheet intact.
The Antelopes (2-2-1, 0-2-1 GL) scored on a penalty kick in the final moments of the game against a goalkeeper who subbed in for the Bulldogs and attempted to block the shot.
Highland plays host to Lancaster on Friday, while Antelope Valley plays host to Quartz Hill.
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team came back from a two-goal deficit to tie Palmdale 2-2 in a Golden League match on Wednesday at Littlerock High.
The Lobos (3-1-1, 1-1-1 GL) trailed the Falcons (2-1-1, 1-1-1) 2-0 at halftime.
But Anthony Contreras Rueda pulled his team back into the game with two goals in the second half.
His first goal was on a penalty kick 19 minutes into the second half. He scored the equalizer 18 minutes later on an assist from Adrian Villafranco.
Littlerock goalkeeper Alexis Larios Martinez recorded 3 saves.
The Lobos play host to Knight on Friday, while Palmdale plays at Eastside.
BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team defeated Kerman 72-38 to open the North Tournament on Wednesday in Bakersfield.
“We played well and started out strong,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said.
Every player on the team scored for the Spirits (6-1).
Mister Burnside led the team with 18 points and Donovan Ware followed with 16.
Paraclete’s Kris Horton scored 10 points, including going 6-for-6 in free throws, and grabbed eight rebounds to be named the Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game.
DJ Phillips scored nine points for the Spirits, while Devon Marshall put in eight, Darren Allen had four points, Napoleon Serna, Rene Arias, Andrew Hawatmeh and Aaron Williams contributed two points apiece and Titus Morris, Keon Tretasco and Ryan Brown had one point apiece.
Paraclete will play the winner of Wednesday night’s Tehachapi vs. Bakersfield game at 6:30 p.m. today.
Littlerock 52, Palmdale 50
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys basketball team outlasted Palmdale 52-50 in a Golden League game on Wednesday.
David Harper led the Falcons (1-5, 0-3 GL) with 20 points, while Jamari Owens scored 10.
The Lobos’ stats were not immediately available, but they have started the season strong with a 6-1 overall record and a 3-0 Golden League record.
Littlerock plays host to Knight on Friday, while Palmdale plays at Eastside.
— Highland 48, Antelope Valley 45
— Knight 83, Lancaster 51
