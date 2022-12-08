 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Rodriguez Katz leads Highland with 4 goals

  • 0

LANCASTER — Jakob Rodriguez Katz scored all four of Highland’s goals in a 4-1 victory over Antelope Valley in a Golden League game on Wednesday.

Katz scored one goal in the first half, as the Bulldogs (2-0-1 GL) led 1-0 at halftime, and put in his other three goals in the second half.

