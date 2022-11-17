Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career so it’s no surprise he’s been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers need another win this week against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans to help them climb into the playoff race after a poor start. The Packers (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with an upset over the Dallas Cowboys. They’re back at Lambeau Field to take on the Titans (6-3).

