PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Eastside 8-4 in a Golden League game at Highland High on Wednesday.
Highland starting pitcher Darren Roberts threw a complete game for the Bulldogs, striking out 12 in seven innings and giving up four runs on six hits.
Roberts also helped lead the Bulldogs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, Shea Lewis was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Will Paxton had two RBIs and a run scored.
Cesar Casas led Eastside at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a run Javon Culver had a triple and Kaiden Peterson hit a double.
The two teams play at Eastside High on Friday.
Quartz Hill 10, Knight 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team remained undefeated in the Golden League with a 10-0 against Knight in five innings on Wednesday.
The Royals improved to 11-6 overall and 5-0 in league.
Quartz Hill sophomore starting pitcher Ismael Quinero gave up two hits in five innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Senior Jayden Steinhurst we 2-for-3 with a double and three runs and Logan Reddemann was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two doubles.
Quartz Hill outhit Knight 11-2 and clinched the win with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Chuck Lang and Gus Swaner both finished with two hits, including a double, one run and one RBI apiece for the Royals.
The two teams play again on Friday, at Knight High. Quartz Hill will play at Grace Brethren in the El Camino Real Tournament on Saturday.
Softball
Paraclete 4, Golden Valley 4 (10)
SANTA CLARITA — The Paraclete softball team tied with Golden Valley 4-4 after 10 innings in a non-league game on Wednesday.
Golden Valley scored all four of its runs in the first inning off Luz Navarro, who settled down as her the Spirits (16-4-1) chipped away at the deficit.
“She hung in there,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said.
The Spirits scored two runs in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie it up. Jamie Sencion pitched the final five innings for Paraclete.
Buffy Goodwin led the Spirits at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run and Addy Gorman added two hits of her own.
“We battled pretty good,” Neill said.
Paraclete doesn’t play again until April 11 when it travels to take on Gold Coast League foe Sierra Canyon.
Boys Golf
West Ranch 372, Quartz Hill 440
SANTA CLARITA — The Quartz Hill boys golf team lost a non-league match to West Ranch 372-440 in 18 holes on Wednesday at Sand Canyon Country Club.
Senior Tanner Klundt led the Royals with a 78, while freshman Tayden Ramos shot an 80, Kerrington Ambrose shot 90, Connor Jazwiecki shot 94 and Mike Farnes shot 98.
“Getting out of the Valley and playing other courses is good for us,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “The boys are starting to notice the importance of hitting fairways and greens.”
After shooting a 52 on the front nine, Ambrose turned in a 38 on the back nine, just two shots over par.
“Kerrington’s 38 on the back was great for him,” Pratt said.
After two non-league matches this week, the Royals get back to Golden League play today against Lancaster, Palmdale and Antelope Valley at Antelope Valley Country Club.
Quartz Hill 211, Paraclete 264
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill golf team shot 211 to defeat Paraclete (264) in a non-league match on Tuesday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
Quartz Hill senior Tanner Klundt and freshman Tayden Ramos both shot 36 to lead all golfers, despite very windy conditions.
“I had two birdies today, really good,” Ramos said. “My driving was good, putting was good. Tough conditions today, so I was impressed with myself.”
Klundt wasn’t happy with his start to the nine-hole round, but got it back in the final few holes.
“Rocky, the only way to call it,” Klundt said. “The first half was sketchy, but the last couple of holes I pushed through and managed to shoot even overall.
“Shot of the day was my wedge shot on the ninth and I hit it to three feet, made birdie.”
Klundt is the reigning Golden League champion, but Ramos is challenging him for the best average this year.
“The showdown between us is intense, we go back and forth, but it’s fun,” Klundt said.
Added Ramos: “It’s a friendly match. It’s a cool little back-and-forth match.”
Mike Farnes (45), Jack Smith (46) and Payne Radford (48) closed out the scoring for the Royals.
Paraclete’s Wyatt Gore was third overall on the day, leading the Spirits with a 41.
Madeline Burr and Brynlee Maine both shot 50 for Paraclete, while Charlie Burr shot 61 and Oliver Fricke shot 62.
