Roadrunners take advantage of walks in rout of Kern Valley

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond baseball team showed patience at the plate on Tuesday afternoon and it produced big results.
The Roadrunners drew 14 walks against Kern Valley pitchers, five with the bases loaded and six that would eventually score in a 14-4, five-inning High Desert League victory at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond (10-5, 4-0) took over sole possession of first place in league, handing Kern Valley (8-4, 3-1) its first loss in league play.
“Mainly, I think it was a tough day for both sides pitching,” Rosamond coach Charles Wallis said. “That was the biggest thing. They put the ball in play and we were fortunate to have a lot of baserunners. They played well. The score doesn’t really show that. They’re always a good team. Our guys did what they had to do. They hit when they needed to hit. Pitchers got outs when they needed to. Made a couple of really good defensive plays.”
The Roadrunners broke open a 3-2 lead with three runs in the bottom of the third, expanded a 6-3 lead with four runs in the fourth and ended the game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Rosamond senior Daniel Flores hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and one out to end the game on the mercy rule.
“We played amazing,” said Flores, a four-year varsity player. “We played really good. Our hitting was really good, too. We picked it up towards the end of the game. Being patient and just waiting for the perfect pitch. For the last at-bat, that was the perfect pitch and I just drove it.
“Just staying calm in the batter’s box and waiting for a middle pitch. It was 2-0, I was just waiting for a perfect pitch and saw it. Swung it and hit it.”
Flores finished 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and a run scored.
Rosamond was actually outhit by Kern Valley 8-7, but the Broncs drew only four walks.
“I think we did good, defensively and offensively, adjusting,” Rosamond senior starting pitcher Elias Luna said.
After Luna retired the side in order in the top of the first inning, the Roadrunners scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning and never trailed, scoring three runs on four walks and three Kern Valley errors. The Broncs committed eight errors.
Rosamond senior leadoff batter Aaron Pelaez reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch, Flores reached on an error and scored on a different error and sophomore Zane Adams drew a bases-loaded walk.
“Probably just letting the pitcher work,” Luna said. “Maybe not hitting, but letting the people don’t really play get a chance and try and hit the ball.”
Kern Valley scored one run in the second on three hits and one run in the third on a leadoff walk that scored on a groundout.
Rosamond scored three runs in the third on three hits, two errors and a walk.
Rosamond senior Michael Sanchez led off the inning with a single and scored on an error. Luna reached on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Jordan Campbell and Flores drove in a run with an infield single with the bases loaded and two outs.
“One thing I really liked today, I was just telling these guys, some of our guys that are not regular players made incredible plays today,” Wallis said. “Preston Marshall, right fielder, made a great throw to home to get a key out. Jordan Campbell had a key sacrifice fly when the game was close. My big takeaway today is these guys that aren’t always in the lineup, coming in and making big plays is huge.
“The game was close and they made plays. If they hadn’t made those plays, the game would have went a different direction. The throw out at home and the sacrifice fly, it was still a two-run game. That really made a difference. So when our pitchers and our starters aren’t having their best day, those guys step up and that’s good to see.”
Kern Valley drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Rosamond answered with another three runs in the bottom of the inning on five walks and two errors.
Luna drew a walk with one out and scored on an error and Rosamond sophomore Gavin Ament and Flores drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded and two outs.
“It feels great,” Luna said. “Battling with them and then taking first place feels good. We’ve been working really hard in the offseason and it’s paying off now.”
Kern Valley sophomore Ethan Stockwell led off the fifth inning with a single and tried to score from second on a single, but was thrown out at home by Marshall, the junior right fielder, who made a strong throw to freshman catcher Diego Delgado.
“We played terrible,” Kern Valley coach Mike Genthner said. “Our pitchers struggled to throw strikes, had trouble keeping their composure when close pitches were not called strikes and our defense didn’t support our pitching.
“We just have to do a better job competing and playing hard when things don’t go our way. Everyone kind of gets down on themselves and down on each other and we seem to lose that will to fight and compete and that’s my biggest concern and that’s what we talked about after the game today.”
Sanchez and Luna started the fifth inning with back-to-back walks, junior Adrian Cruz and Adams followed with back-to-back singles, with Adams driving in a run and loading the bases with no outs.
Marshall, pinch hitting, and Pelaez drew back-to-back walks to drive in a run. One batter later, Flores ended the game with a single.
“It means a lot,” Flores said. “Very good accomplishment. We just have to win at their place.
“It’s still early. We’re not going to lay back. Still have to improve our game, especially our pitching. Pitching needs improvement.”
Luna struck out six in 3.1 innings, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks and Ament threw 1.2 innings of relief, striking out one and giving up one run on two hits and one walk.
“I think I did good in the beginning and then struggled a little bit at the end because the strike zone got a little tighter, but I think my performance was pretty good for how the strike zone was,” Luna said.
Rosamond does not play again until Monday, when the Roadrunners travel to Desert. It was originally scheduled for later this week.
Rosamond will play at Kern Valley on May 5 and at defending champion Bishop on April 28.
The Roadrunners finished tied for second place in the High Desert League last season, with Mammoth, behind undefeated Bishop. Kern Valley finished 6-8 and in fifth place last year.
Rosamond will end the regular season on May 11 with a doubleheader at Mammoth.
Bishop and Rosamond shared the league title in 2019. The Roadrunners went undefeated in league in 2018 to win the league crown outright for the fourth consecutive season.
