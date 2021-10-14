BORON — The Rosamond girls volleyball team defeated Boron in straight sets on Tuesday in a High Desert League match.
Rosamond (6-2) is tied for tied place in the HDL with Bishop after defeating Boron 25-18, 25-22, 25-9.
The Roadrunners had a well balanced offense with Amber Jordan and Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Madison Moore all finishing with seven kills apiece. Kaedance Collette had had kills.
Rosamond also had a great serving night with as Jordan finished with five aces, Eubanks-Hemme, Moore and setter Reese Ullrich each had two aces.
Collette led the Roadrunners’ defense with three blocks.
Libero Alexy Finch had nine digs and 17 serve receive passes.
Rosamond will host Kern Valley on Thursday.
