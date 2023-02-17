 Skip to main content
Boys Soccer | CIF-CS Division 5 Quarterfinals | Rosamond 2, Morro Bay 1

Roadrunners stay hot

Rosamond tops Morro Bay in quarters

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys soccer team took control of its playoff game against Morro Bay with a goal late in the first half on Thursday night.

The Roadrunners never gave the Pirates a chance to get any momentum, scoring a second goal in the second minute of the second half and holding on for a 2-1 victory in a CIF-Central Section Division V quarterfinal match at Rosamond High School.

