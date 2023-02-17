Roadrunners stay hot

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys soccer team took control of its playoff game against Morro Bay with a goal late in the first half on Thursday night.
The Roadrunners never gave the Pirates a chance to get any momentum, scoring a second goal in the second minute of the second half and holding on for a 2-1 victory in a CIF-Central Section Division V quarterfinal match at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond (21-5-2) advances to the semifinals and will host Delano (12-12-2) on Tuesday. Delano defeated Matilda Torres 5-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
“That feels great honestly. That feels great,” Rosamond senior goalie Johnnathen Villamor said. “My only year playing. I really feel we’re going to take it to CIF this year. We’re going to get that ring.”
Neither team had many scoring opportunities the first 30 minutes of the game, but Rosamond struck first in the 31st minute.
Rosamond senior Arturo Reyes chipped in a shot from in front of the goal, to the right of the Morro Bay goalie, off a cross from senior Sergio Segura-Zepeda.
“It was a 50/50 battle until that first goal happened. Then the game started opening up a little bit,” Rosamond coach Miguel Guillen said. “Once we scored in the second half, we knew they were going to take some risks and there were going to be some slots open. However, we made a little error. That’s soccer for you. You get penalized. Even though we were dominating the game, they worked hard. They fought and they got their PK and they scored, so respect to them. But we’ve got to reduce our errors. The farther you go and the stronger the teams will get, the more errors teams make, they’re going to lose. We’re trying to polish up and clean up and reduce the errors.
“We just have to keep working. The job’s not done. Now we’re on to the semifinals. The goal is CIF, after that State. We’ve got to keep going.”
The goal clearly swung momentum in the Roadrunners’ favor, as they had three more chances in the final five minutes of the first half.
Rosamond senior Randy Figueroa had a header hit a Morro Bay defender off a corner kick by Segura-Zepeda in the 35th minute.
Rosamond sophomore Isaias Ponce had a free kick from 15 yards in the 38th minute go wide right and senior Ezequiel Mercado had a shot from 10 yards go wide right in stoppage.
The Roadrunners struck again on its first chance in the second half, as Reyes scored from 12 yards out in the 42nd minute, giving Rosamond a 2-0 lead.
“We played hard. We proved that we were the better team and one step closer to our goal of the CIF ring,” said Reyes, a second-year varsity player. “I feel like our team got motivated to win, to score more goals. I could see the defense, everyone was trying their best and luckily we did it. We won the game.
“It’s a big achievement. That’s our goal. Our goal is to win the ring and we’re one step closer. We’re doing good as a team.”
The score helped open up the game, as there were more scoring opportunities for both teams.
“Heart. They showed heart, passion, pride and determination. Those are the key words that I can break it down,” Guillen said. “We scored. The other team fought back. They worked hard. Props to them. They’re a strong team. Luckily, these boys were hungry and we were determined to get the job done and, thankfully, it worked it our favor. We just got to keep working.”
The Pirates (7-9-4) scored their lone goal in the 74th minute on a penalty kick by senior Jesus Ruvalcaba, after Rosamond was whistled for a hand ball in the box on a long shot attempt by a Morro Bay player.
“I feel like we did good. We did real good today,” Villamor said. “That PK. I could have had that, but it is what it is. I’ll get it next time. Overall, I feel like we played good. We played real good today. Our ball movement was good. We were getting into their heads. Overall, we did good.
“I think just our communication. The way we talk with each other on the field. We don’t get mad at each other. We just tell them ‘Fix it,’ and that’s exactly what we do. We fix it.”
Morro Bay had two more shots in stoppage time, starting with a free kick by Morro Bay senior AJ Alvarez from 30 yards. Morro Bay senior Jonah Kressin headed the free kick wide right. A few plays later, Alvarez had a free kick from 40 yards saved by Villamor.
“I feel like, overall, we’re playing good, but we could just fix our touches a little, here and there,” Villamor said. “Other than that, we’re doing good.”
Rosamond briefly argued for a penalty kick on two plays in the second half, first in the 47th minute when senior Isaias Cibrian was bumped in the Morro Bay box and then in the 53rd minute when Rosamond senior Ezequiel Mercado was knocked down in the box when there was a loose ball in front of the Morro Bay goal.
Segura-Zepeda had a good shot on goal in the 63rd minute, trying to chip in a shot from 15 yards, but Morro Bay sophomore goalie Manny Diaz made a leaping save, colliding with a Rosamond player for the grab.
The last time the Roadrunners advanced to the semifinals was in 2009, when Rosamond won the championship. Guillen was a player on that team.
“I was blessed to be a player,” he said. “We’re trying to win a ’ship, a championship. It’s been too long, 14 years. Too long.”
The Roadrunners lost a first-round playoff match last season.
Rosamond won its second consecutive High Desert League title, finishing 13-0-1 in league play.
Morro Bay finished in fourth place in the Ocean League and lost a first-round playoff match 4-3 against Delano last season.
“I’m super proud of them,” Morro Bay first-year coach Shea Weber said. “It’s been an unreal season. It’s my first year with them. I just told them I don’t recognize them compared to where they were when we started.
“We came up against a good team, who could move the ball. Those couple of little mistakes that cost you the game. You accept the fact that they’re young men and that stuff can happen. As you start to get through the playoffs and you play better teams, you can get punished for those things. I have nothing but love for my guys. We had so much fun and they’ve become such a family. I told them ‘If we’re going to go down, let’s go down in a ball of flames. Let’s give it everything we have.’ I love the fact that they fought. I love the fact that they got a goal late.”
It was a four-and-a-half hour drive to the game for the Pirates, who made a two-and-a-half hour drive for their 3-1 win at Exeter on Tuesday.
“I give the boys credit, they don’t use that stuff as an excuse,” Weber said. “They just came out and played. I thought we started the game really, really brightly. I thought we kept from what they really wanted to do and I thought we put them under a little bit of pressure. Then we sort of fell off a little bit midway through the first half.
“I give them a ton of credit. They’re a well-coached team and passionate about their footy out here and you have to respect that for sure.”
