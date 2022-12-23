Roadrunners roll past Bobcats in HDL

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys basketball team defeated Boron 71-30 in a High Desert League game on Thursday.
Freshman Fabian Robles led the Roadrunners (11-4, 4-0 HDL) with 22 points, while senior Aaron Blake scored 17 and junior Malique Thrower put in nine.
Rosamond’s Andrew Arredondo, Justin Williams and Jonathan Aguirre all scored five points apiece, while Logan Brandt and Alex Pacheco put in three points each and Cameron Gomez added two points.
The Roadrunners don’t play again until Jan. 6 when they travel to Vasquez for a non-league game.
Boron (0-9, 0-4) plays Frazier Mountain on Jan. 10 in a home league game.
Highland 49, Holy Martyrs 42
The Highland boys basketball team defeated Holy Martyrs Armenian 49-42 to win the Winter Slam Jam Tournament at Grant High School on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (7-7) went 4-0 in the tournament.
They next play Castaic in another tournament on Tuesday.
The Quartz Hill boys basketball team won the consolation final in the Faith Baptist Tournament with a 60-59 victory over Golden Valley on Thursday.
The game was tight throughout as the Royals (8-6) led 33-29 at halftime.
Golden Valley tied the game twice in the final two minutes and took a 59-58 lead over Quartz Hill after a 3-pointer with under a minute left in the game.
The Royals called a timeout with 13.3 seconds remaining and set up a play to score a basket and go ahead 60-59.
With 3 seconds remaining, Golden Valley called timeout. The Grizzlies had one final shot, but it fell short of the basket as time expired, sealing the win for Quartz Hill.
The Royals will play Yorba Linda on Monday in the Nogales Christmas Classic.
— Bishop Diego 47, Paraclete 26
