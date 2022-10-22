Roadrunners, Ravens head to CS playoffs

The California City and Rosamond girls volleyball teams both received berths in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 playoff brackets on Friday.
The Roadrunners are ranked No. 4 in the division behind No. 1 McFarland, No. 2 Farmersville and No. 3 Minarets.
Rosamond (21-11-1) will host No. 13 North in the first round on Tuesday. The higher seed always hosts in the Central Section.
The Roadrunners finished third in the High Desert League with a 10-4 record. Their only losses came to first-place Mammoth and second-place Bishop. Mammoth is ranked No. 1 in Division 4 and Bishop is the No. 2 seed in the same division.
North (8-14-1) finished third in the South Yosemite Mountain League with a 5-3 record.
The No. 10 Ravens (17-15) will play at No. 7 Taft (18-12-2) in the first round on Tuesday.
Cal City finished fourth in the High Desert League standings with an 8-6 record. The Ravens’ only losses came to the top three teams in the league.
Taft took third in the South Sequoia League with a 7-4 record.
Should the Roadrunners and Ravens win on Tuesday, the second round will be on Thursday.
