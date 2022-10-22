 Skip to main content
High School Girls Volleyball | CIF-Central Section Playoffs

Roadrunners, Ravens head to CS playoffs

Cal City-Rosamond volleyball playoffs

MEGAN WIDICK/Special to the Valley Press

Rosamond’s Reese Ullrich (right) attempts a kill as California City’s Lorina Rodarte (left) attempts a block during a High Desert League match on Sept. 29. The Roadrunners and Ravens both received playoff berths in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 playoffs on Friday.

The California City and Rosamond girls volleyball teams both received berths in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 playoff brackets on Friday.

The Roadrunners are ranked No. 4 in the division behind No. 1 McFarland, No. 2 Farmersville and No. 3 Minarets.

