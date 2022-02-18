ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys basketball team struggled in the first half of its CIF-Central Section Division 4 quarterfinal game against Kerman on Thursday.
The undefeated Roadrunners (24-0) were able to overcome the low scoring half and pull away in the fourth quarter for a 71-53 victory.
“The first half was the first time we’ve ever been down in 24 games,” Rosamond coach Brandon Tapia said. “The boys held it together, showed what they were made of, they never gave up and they kept going.”
The players have had a goal to get to the CIF championship while keeping their record unblemished, but they had some extra motivation on Thursday.
The team was missing Aidan Rakisits, who was hit by a wrong-way driver on the 14 Freeway on Sunday. Rakisits is recovering after having surgery, but the driver who hit him died.
The Roadrunners had Rakisits’ No. 25 jersey draped over a chair during the game.
“This is all for Aidan, the win’s for Aidan,” Rosamond senior Garett Kofahl said.
Rosamond was down 14-8 after the first quarter and 30-27 at halftime.
“The first team that figured out our press defense,” Tapia said. “They got the ball past half court and they were working.”
With about four minutes left in the third quarter, the Roadrunners led by one point and then the game was tied before Kerman took a short, two-point lead.
Rosamond started to settle down and pull away near the end of the quarter, taking a 48-43 lead into the final frame.
“I think we came out in the second half and fixed the little mistakes,” Kofahl said. “We’ve still got to go back to practice, fix our missed layups, we’ve just got to fix everyone around the court. We didn’t play our best today. We got lucky and now we’ll get ready for the next game.”
The Roadrunners pulled away completely in the fourth quarter, outscoring Kerman 23-10.
“We stepped up, we started to score and we started to play good defense,” Rosamond freshman Moses Wright said.
Wright had a soft touch in the second half, scoring 10 of his 15 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.
“I felt like I did great,” Wright said. “I feel like I could have gotten a dunk, but it was a hard game.”
Aaron Blake led the team with 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter where he was 5-for-6 at the free-throw line.
“Free throws late in the game were big for us tonight,” Tapia said. “We struggled all year long with those. I think us taking our breath and taking our time at the line helped us build that cushion.”
Alex Gonzalez scored 13 for the Roadrunners, while Kofahl chipped in nine, Sebastian Borrego put in seven and Seth Brown added two.
The Roadrunners, the No. 1 seed in the division, will play host to Monache in the semifinals on Tuesday. Monache, the No. 4 seed, defeated No. 5 North Bakersfield 65-46 on Thursday.
“I want to win the CIF championship,” Wright said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.