Rosamond stays unbeaten in High Desert League

Roadrunners fight for tie

High School Boys Soccer | High Desert League: Rosamond 1, Bishop 1

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys soccer team finished with its first tie in High Desert League play on Thursday night.

The Roadrunners rallied for the tying goal with six minutes remaining in the match for a 1-1 tie with Bishop at Rosamond High School.

