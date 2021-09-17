Roadrunners fall to Foothill after long layoff

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond football team recently had an unexpected break from football as the Roadrunners were unable to practice and missed a non-league game against Vasquez due to COVID.
The two-week layoff from football was evident when Rosamond returned to the field against visiting Bakersfield-Foothill High, Thursday night.
The Roadrunners had trouble moving the ball offensively and the defense spent too much time on the field as the Trojans improved their unblemished record to 4-0 with a 33-0 victory at Rosamond High School.
“We came in hot headed thinking we were going to beat this team. We didn’t play like we should and right now we have no chemistry as a team,” the Roadrunners’ Garrett Kofahl said. “We have a lot of new players, and they don’t have the winning mentality. But we’re going to fix this, and we’ll be ready for league, and I know we’re going to make the playoffs.”
Foothill opened the game with a seven-play drive on its first possession to grab an 8-0 lead following a two-point conversion.
The Roadrunners gained momentum in the second quarter following a blocked punt, which put the ball on the Trojans’ 15-yard line. But every time something went right for Rosamond, a penalty would follow and move the ball back.
After the Roadrunners failed to score on that possession, Foothill took complete advantage as it scored on a nine-play drive, capped by an 11-yard touchdown run by Kevin Sandoval. That put the Trojans up 16-0.
“Overall, I thought we did good considering the fact we have been off for two weeks,” Rosamond’s Austin Garrett said. “We’re missing a lot of players and we have a lot of players in new positions. Our biggest thing is that we get down on ourselves when we start losing. I know we will improve when everybody gets back to their regular positions.”
The Trojans extended their lead just before halftime following a 9-yard touchdown pass from Rafael Monje to Tyson Reynolds.
Foothill rushed for a total of 322 yards compared to the Roadrunners’ 10 yards rushing.
“We’re a young team right now, but in a few years, Rosamond will be back on the map,” Kofahl said. “We know it’s a building process right now.”
