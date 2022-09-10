 Skip to main content
High School Football | Rosamond 53, Vasquez 19

Roadrunners earn first win of season

Rosamond tops Vasquez under new head coach

ROSAMOND — Rosamond football coach Kenny Price wanted to keep the game plan simple for his team against Vasquez after taking over the team on Monday.

The Roadrunners ran the ball effectively against Vasquez on Friday night and its defense also helped set the tone for the game in a 53-19 Rosamond victory at Rosamond High School.

