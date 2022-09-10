Roadrunners earn first win of season

ROSAMOND — Rosamond football coach Kenny Price wanted to keep the game plan simple for his team against Vasquez after taking over the team on Monday.
The Roadrunners ran the ball effectively against Vasquez on Friday night and its defense also helped set the tone for the game in a 53-19 Rosamond victory at Rosamond High School.
“You just keep it simple for the kids,” Price said. “You make it easy and get them to believe, buy into what you’re talking about. Once they buy in, it’s endless what we can do.
“The bottom line is you just keep it simple. Keep it as simple as possible.”
The Roadrunners (1-3) rushed for a total of 479 yards on 41 carries and seven rushing touchdowns.
Rosamond senior Jordan Bowers finished with 174 yards on 13 carries and touchdown runs of 7 and 45 yards, both in the second quarter as the Roadrunners took a 20-0 lead at halftime.
“Great. Our first win of the season,” Bowers said. “Me and my team are going to go celebrate it. It feels great. Wish we could have shut them out too, though. We still got the win.”
Bowers also scored on a 76-yard kickoff return early in the fourth quarter.
Rosamond running back Tristan Sowell led the Roadrunners with 213 yards on 14 carries and touchdowns of 2 and 38 yards.
The 2-yard touchdown opened the scoring for Rosamond on its second possession and the second was during a 20-point third quarter for the Roadrunners.
“It was communication — being able to come together as a team, finally,” Bowers said. “We trusted each other more.
“We’ve just got to keep working hard, keep pushing. If we play like we did tonight, but better, we could sweep all the other teams. This was a good game.”
The Rosamond defense shut out Vasquez in the first half, outgaining the Mustangs in total yards 293-38.
Rosamond’s Arison Soeder had an interception in the second quarter, one of three turnovers forced by the Rosamond defense.
“I’m proud of the coaches and the kids,” Price said. “I’ve got eight coaches that bust their tail and I’ve got 40 kids that bust their tail. If we bust our tail and know what we’re supposed to do every single week, we’ve got a decent chance to beat most teams that we play. We’re super athletic and pretty decent up front.”
Price coached at Rosamond in 2001, at Desert for six years starting in 2006 and then at another school up until 2019.
“They needed a little bit of help and structure and some experience and I was ready to help out,” Price said. “This program has been in a bad place for the last couple of years. We needed this win today.
“We still have some opportunities to win some more games. We have to really work and fix some stuff that is broken. We need to believe in ourselves and stay together. These guys are starting to come together and work for each other. Once they work for each other, the sky is the limit.”
Vasquez senior Maxwell Weir scored on an 85-yard kickoff return to start the second half, but the Roadrunners immediate responded with a touchdown drive that was capped by a 1-yard scoring run by Kovell Wheaten. Wheaten scored on a 5-yard run late in the third quarter.
“You’ve got to keep your heads up,” Vasquez coach Darryl Williams said. “You’ve got to stay positive. It’s just one of those games where you take it on the chin.
“I think we need to coach a little harder. Sometimes we’re a little soft on our kids and I think that showed tonight. We, as a coaching staff, have got to get a little bit tougher.”
Vasquez senior Mason McConnell scored on a 51-yard run midway through the third quarter, cutting Rosamond’s lead to 27-13, but that would be as close as the Mustangs would get.
The two teams last met in 2018, as Rosamond won at Vasquez 68-20.
