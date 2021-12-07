ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 57-13 in a non-league game on Monday night.
“The ’Runners played great team defense tonight against a very scrappy AV team,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “It’s always good to see the entire defense work as one unit, especially against a team like AV that is very physical and mentally tough. Reese (Ullrich) was able to apply lots of pressure up top and her teammates were ready to help create turnovers.”
Senior guard Melonie Martinez led the Roadrunners (4-2) with 15 points, including three 3-pointers knocked down in the first quarter.
Freshman guard Kiley Perez added 10 points and sophomore guard Rihanna Williams scored nine.
“Offensively, it was much like the other games we’ve played this season with lots of passing and team work taking place,” Armstrong said. “Sophomore guard Rihanna Williams showed tremendous poise throughout this game as she looked for her team’s best opportunity to score on each possession. We are so excited for Rihanna because she is maturing into the basketball player we envisioned she would be when she joined the team last season.”
Rosamond plays host to Tehachapi in a non-league game on Friday.
“Tonight’s win feels great but we have to get back to work tomorrow because we have two tough games then we start league play,” Armstrong said.
Antelope Valley (0-4) returns to Golden League play today as the Antelopes travel to Highland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.