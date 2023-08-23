Roadrunners dash past Lobos in 3 sets

LITTLEROCK — The Rosamond girls volleyball team has a solid core of six returning players on its roster and that experience showed in the third set on Tuesday night at Littlerock High School.
The Roadrunners were able to close out a non-league match against Littlerock, despite facing the closest set in the third and final set in a 25-11, 25-18, 26-24 Rosamond victory.
“I think we did really good,” said Rosamond senior Ashlyn Wyckhuyse, one of five returning seniors for the Roadrunners.
Rosamond improves to 3-1 to start the season, while Littlerock, which has just one returning player, falls to 0-2.
“Honestly, I was proud of the adjustments that we made, of the growth that we made for that third set,” Littlerock second-year coach Samantha Falzone said. “I just see us going up. I see us getting more meshed together as a team, them understanding me as a coach.”
The Roadrunners were able to build comfortable leads in the first two sets.
Rosamond rallied from a four-point deficit in the opening set, 11-7, but closed with 19 unanswered points on serves by Nissa Vasquez, who had five aces during that stretch.
“I definitely don’t think we played to the best of our ability,” Rosamond second-year coach Hannah McVey said. “They made some quick saves and good plays here and there throughout the game, but I think they could have played a little bit tougher, for sure.
“I definitely think it’s something that can be easily fixed and worked on. It’s still early on in the season and I’m excited to see where it goes.”
Just like the first set, Littlerock took an early lead in the second set, but could not maintain it.
Rosamond did not trail after taking a 3-2 lead.
Littlerock rallied to cut the deficit to one, 19-18, but the Roadrunners closed with a 6-0 run, with senior Jaimee Dietz clinching the set with a kill on set point.
Rosamond junior Kiley Perez, a returning player, finished with three aces and two kills in the second set and Vasquez had two aces and one kill.
“In the third set, for sure we kind of found ourselves,” Falzone said. “We’re a young team in the sense of playing together, me as a coach and as players all together. There is a lot of stuff that still needs to be worked out and I believe that the more that we play, obviously, the more that we see what we need to tighten up on.
“Defense, I don’t know if you could tell in that third set, started getting lucky on stuff. That’s not the defense I want them to play. I want them to play the defense that I taught them, but they weren’t playing that in the first two sets either. It’s a give and take. At least we’re keeping the ball in play. That stuff can be adjusted during practice. That just gives me, as a coach, more of an idea of what it is exactly that we need to work on, because practicing versus playing, two different teams can show up.”
Rosamond led early in the third set, taking a five-point lead, 10-5, on a kill by Wyckhuyse.
But Littlerock answered with a five-point run to tie the set, on two aces by senior Kristianna Wallace, the lone returning player for the Lobos.
There were eight lead changes before Littlerock took a 19-18 lead on a kill by Nathaly Hernandez.
The Lobos led by three, 21-18, but Vasquez tied it for Rosamond on an ace.
Rosamond had set and match point twice before it was able to clinch the victory, getting a kill by Perez to take a 25-24 lead.
“I think just talking and having fun with it,” Wyckhuyse said of the third set.
Wyckhuyse and Perez both had three kills apiece in the third set for Rosamond, Vasquez had a kill and an ace and Dietz had one kill.
“I think we’re doing really good. I really have high hopes for us,” said Wyckhuyse, a two-year varsity player. “I think we’re going to go far. I think having everyone be happy when you make an accomplishment — when you make a good hit, they’re all proud of you. That helps me.
“I think the seniors last year helped me a lot. Just seeing how they played and I try to live up to that.”
Wallace had three kills and two aces for Littlerock in the third set and Blunt and Hernandez both had one kill.
Falzone said her team was entirely seniors last year.
“This is a whole new varsity squad, other than Kristianna,” Falzone said.
Wallace was promoted to varsity in the middle of the season last year and the only returning player on the team.
Still, Rosamond has another squad comprised almost entirely seniors, there are two juniors and one sophomore on the roster.
Falzone said two of the younger players are the setters for the Lobos: sophomore America Ibarra and junior Yelena Escobar Carrillo.
“It’s really hard to teach a brand new person how to be the leader on the court, so I’m excited about the setters that I have,” Falzone said.
Falzone, who is in her second year as the girl’s coach and has also coached the boys team for three years, is a Littlerock High graduate. She was a sophomore when the Lobos won the Golden League title in 2003, her first varsity season.
“I’m Littlerock through and through and plan to be here a long time,” Falzone said. “I think for the little bit of coaching that they’ve had up onto this point, they’re not doing bad.
“We’re still trying to figure out that mix on the court that’s going to be the right one. It changes game by game.”
Littlerock will host defending Golden League champion Quartz Hill in the league opener on Tuesday.
Rosamond will host Antelope Valley on Thursday. The Roadrunners finished third in the High Desert League last season and open league play against defending league champion Mammoth on Sept. 5.
