 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Girls Volleyball | Non-League: Rosamond 3, Littlerock 0

Roadrunners dash past Lobos in 3 sets

  • 0

LITTLEROCK — The Rosamond girls volleyball team has a solid core of six returning players on its roster and that experience showed in the third set on Tuesday night at Littlerock High School.

The Roadrunners were able to close out a non-league match against Littlerock, despite facing the closest set in the third and final set in a 25-11, 25-18, 26-24 Rosamond victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.